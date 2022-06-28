Elvis is a Wikipedia entry by Baz Luhrmann

A good enough story can withstand more or less any direction, and that’s the extent of artistic success Baz Luhrmann achieves with Elvis. A Memphis trucker’s rise to generational hero and global icon, under the sway of his Mephistophelian manager, and his fall to mere self-destructive celebrity who became an object of nostalgia while still young is stunning enough, in its arc and detail, to command attention even over the course of two hours and thirty-nine minutes garish and simplistic. Elvis is a garishly decorated Wikipedia article that owes little to his sense of style; it’s a film of substance, but bare substance, a mere photographic replica of a script that both conveys and squanders the power of Presley’s authentic tragedy.

Luhrmann gets his name in the credits more times and faster than any other director I’ve seen, aided by the idiosyncrasies of contractual punctuation: it is a film by Baz Luhrmann, from a story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner and a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, and it is directed by Baz Luhrmann. His style does more than leave fingerprints all over the material; it’s calculated intrusive, as if to give viewers a thumbs-in-the-eye. But the key to Luhrmann’s act of cinematic aggression is less its vain embellishment than its strange, misguided, but deeply telling premise: it pushes Presley’s predatory director, Colonel Tom Parker, to the fore.

The character of Colonel Tom is embodied in the films of a star above the title, Tom Hanks, who plays the role with a viscous, serpentine monotony under transformative costumes and makeup (Parker was fat and bald) and a chewy , indistinct accent (Parker was born and raised in the Netherlands). Hanks serves as the film’s narrator as well as a primary on-screen presence alongside Presley, whose life and art are intertwined from Colonel Tom’s perspective. Indeed, the drama of Elvis is the musician’s effort to become, in fact, the protagonist of his own life, to realize his own plans and dreams rather than the demands of Elvis Presley, the company run by Parker. The film is even presented as a flashback to Parker’s collapse just before his death in 1997; his drama is kicked off with a self-justifying, oblivious monologue in which Colonel Tom denies responsibility for Presley’s death in 1977.

Colonel Tom takes credit for Elvis’ career (I did) and adds that he and Elvis were partners, as snowman and showman. Parker’s own career as an impresario began at traveling carnivals; he is called a snowman because he is able to deliver snow work to anyone for anything. Although he recognizes the originality of Elvis’ fusion of blues and country music, he does not see Elvis as an artist but as a showman, in fact as the greatest show on Earth, a circus slogan and the antithesis of serious musicality. But who was this miraculous hybrid? Then come flashbacks to the backstory, of Elvis’ father, Vernon (Richard Roxburgh), being incarcerated for passing a fraudulent check, and the family’s move to a black neighborhood in Tupelo, Mississippi. There, in 1947, young Elvis (Chaydon Jay) makes black friends and accompanies them to the area’s two musical attractions: a truck stop where Arthur (Big Boy) Crudup (Gary Clark, Jr.) plays electric blues , and a Pentecostal church where the wake-up service is filled with ecstatic gospel music and where Elvis, the only white person there, does more than listen, he dives into the center of the service, dancing and throwing himself into the crowd. Cut to Sun Records, where Elvis performs a cover of Crudups It’s OK and company owner Sam Phillips (Josh McConville) says nineteen-year-old Elvis plays black music.

Throughout the film, Elviss’ good faith in the black community is emphasized, particularly in his early and crucial friendship with B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) and with other important figures in the musical rise of ‘Elviss, including Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Little Richard (played by Shonka Dukureh, Yola, and Alton Mason, respectively). When Elvis walks through the black crowds of Memphiss Beale Street, they lovingly swarm him for autographs. But what makes Elvis an original, in the film vision, is more than his fusion of black and white traditions; it’s the sexual frenzy he stirs up when he takes the stage, at an outdoor concert, with long hair and makeup that drives a young white man (during a segregated show) to the call out with a homophobic slur. Hesitantly at first at the microphone, Elvis launches into a song, and his sinuous, thrusting movements ostensibly excite the young women in the crowd. His bassist, Bill Black (Adam Dunn), leans over and advises him to wiggle a lot more; when Elvis does, the women scream in ecstasy and the men are outraged. Parker calls out to himself in a voice-over, as he looks at a horny woman, who has feelings she wasn’t sure she should appreciate, this raging Elvis is his forbidden fruit. He adds: “It was the biggest carnival attraction I have ever seen.

However much pleasure Elvis obviously derives from making music, his primary motivations are to earn enough money for his parents to live comfortably; he promises his mother, Gladys (Helen Thomson), a pink Cadillac when he grows up. But Gladys sees the danger or, rather, telegraphs the rest of the film when she warns her of the dangers of pursuing wealth, and adds that she saw something in her audience’s reaction that could stand between them. That thing, of course, is fame, the connection to the public that makes him a commander of hearts and minds but also a victim of his devotees. He is mobbed in the street; the Presley family property is overrun with fans; police must keep crowds away from the stage at his concerts. Elvis is a cautionary tale about the predatory power of modern media and the uncontrollable force of fandom, the cult of personality that neglects and devours the person hidden from view in public image. (Elvis is one of two new releases that dramatize the toxicity of fandom and sudden stardom, the other being Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.)

The open sexuality that Elvis displays is a source of scandal, denunciation and legal threats, and, for Colonel Tom, possible financial liability. From trying to clean up Elviss public image and creating a new Elvis (the public reacts as they reacted three decades later to New Coke) to turning him into an all-American when he is drafted into the army, Colonel Tom interferes with the art and life of Elviss. even, putting showmanship, fame and publicity before the imperatives of musicians. Colonel Tom has a criminal past in the Netherlands and deserted from the US Army; he is, unbeknownst to Elvis, undocumented and in peril. He maneuvers and manipulates Elvis with secret deals that keep him virtually buried in Las Vegas, draining himself emotionally and musically to feed the late-night frenzies of his audience, rattled onstage each night by the medical depredations of a hired doctor (Tom Nixon ). Unsurprisingly, Colonel Tom exonerates himself from the death of Elvis at the age of forty-two. He says Elvis was indeed addicted to the love he got from you, the audience. He summarizes: I’ll tell you what killed him: it was the love of his love for you. The blame lies with the audience members and their deadly effect on their superstar.

Luhrmann portrays Elvis as a pre-modern figure, an artist whose public image falls somewhere between a phenomenon independent of his art and a means of publicity created by his business team. Elvis’ film career proves to be mostly a disaster, despite some commercial successes: his inevitable lack of freshness encroaches on his musical career and is an artistic failure in Elvis’ own eyes. (He dreamed of following in James Dean’s footsteps as a dramatic actor.) Elvis places great importance on his return to musical purity in his 1968 television special, and contrasts it with the political unrest of the time, including the assassinations of Martin Luther. King, Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy. The film aims to show that Elvis struggled to keep up with his moment, including politically, and that only Colonel Toms, the old-fashioned treatment, stood in his way. When the Elviss star falls, his manager explains that it’s not the Colonels’ fault that the world has changed. Yet one of the key elements that has changed has been media consciousness itself and its relationship to the new rock mainstream most evident in the conscious media politics of the Beatless, their recognition of the inseparability of their art from their image, their image of their life and their postmodern deployment of their fame in A Hard Days Night.