Bollywood’s Upcoming ‘Supernatural Comedy’ Film Draws ‘Ghostbusters’ Comparisons





In what is being described as a comedy horror, a poster has been released for the upcoming Hindi film, Phone Bhootwith some fans pointing out similarities between this and those used to promote the original Ghostbusters movie with the 2016 reboot. Premiered earlier today by movie star Katrina Kaif, the poster features Kaif alongside co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Behind them, you’ll spot a very unique, yet familiar ghost logo, and a legion of dreadful-looking ghouls! After the reveal, some immediately took to social media, calling out the poster’s apparent similarities, even asking if the film would serve as a Bollywood remake. Ghostbusters remake??? (@malayaliguy) June 28, 2022 Looks like Ghostbusters ka sasta copy Aham (@_Aham_Brahmasmi) June 28, 2022 While we certainly wouldn’t call the poster design a rip off, heck, for us it’s just a bit into tribute territory, there are a few similarities that can be found, namely three heroes , all wearing flight suits as a paranormal threat is seen above our heads. There is also the logo, consisting of a cartoon ghost with “Bhoot Phone” written across, similar to the red slash found in the Ghostbusters logo. Alongside the original Ghostbusters movie, some have also drawn comparisons to Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, with the uniforms in Phone Bhoot resembling those worn by Melissa McCarthy and the rest of the female-led cast. ok i just saw the movie poster #PhoneBhoot and literally laughed they literally copied ghostbusters! Omg the ghost logo uniform! What’s wrong with Bollywood! Seriously copy cats! @AAFilmsIndia #PhoneBhoot #BollywoodNews #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/whgxHEJnFl Angela Singh (@Angeladansingh9) June 28, 2022 For fans expecting a Bollywood adaptation of Ghostbusters, it looks like Phone Bhoot won’t be that, because instead of using proton packs to wage war on the undead, this team will likely use some sort of of magic, as evidenced by the purple flame emitting from Kaif’s finger and surrounding her and her co-stars. Phone Bhoot is set for release on October 7, 2022, and if the movie turns out to include any Ghostbusters nods or Easter eggs, we’ll of course be sure to give them a feature, so stay tuned. listen !

