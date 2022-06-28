The Stranger Things stars were genuinely ‘terrified’ of Vecna ​​actor Jamie Campbell Bower







Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna ​​in stranger things. (Picture: Netflix) Apparently Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the Vecna ​​monster on strange things, is a method actor. In a new interview With The Hollywood Reporter, Sadie Sink explained that part of the reason the show’s cast looked so terrified on camera is because Bower stayed in costume — and in — character during filming. “I think two things come into play when it comes to Vecna’s credibility,” Sink said. “The first being just the prosthetics and the fact that it’s mostly practical effects has been really helpful. We’re so used to working with stunt men and women in green bodies and tennis balls in their hands , or something like that, so having Jamie actually, that was really helpful because he was really horrifying, it’s just not normal what you’re looking at, so you’re tricking your mind in a way. Sink added: “I think the biggest thing is you can put anybody in that costume and they can be scary, but with Jamie he was so into it all the time, not just when the cameras were rolling in. He kind of liked to stay in character a lot, and there would be longer moments and setups and stuff where he would filter in and out, but for a lot of Mind Lair stuff, there wasn’t a lot of talk between us. mostly just him as Vecna, standing in the corner and like growling or something, and he was just very, very, into it. And he was talking a lot in that voice So to have someone as committed as Jamie in a role like that made it really believable. I think that was probably key. In his own interview with THR earlier this month, Bower described how the cast, particularly Millie Bobby Brown, was “terrified” of him. “Millie. She was terrified, absolutely terrified,” Bower said. “She’s a very open and receptive person as a soul. I’ve also become very good friends with her parents, and her mother finds it hilarious. Every time I see her she says, ‘Millie thought you were so scary! She was calling me. She was in tears. She said, ‘Jamie wasn’t there anymore!'” stranger things Season 4, Volume 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 1. people talk about stranger things in our forums. Join the conversation. Deena ElGenaidi’s writings have been featured in Nylon, MTV News, Insider, The AV Club, and more. You can follow her on Twitter @deenaelg.

