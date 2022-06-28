Summer House Alum Hannah Berners Comedic Drive is about making people feel less alone

Actress Hannah Berner Hannah Bernier



I have a memory when I was 12, going to my dad and asking him, what are you supposed to think about all day? And I remember he was laughing a bit and I don’t remember a decent response coming back to me.

Hannah Berniercomedian, reality TV star and entrepreneur has spent much of her 30 years pondering the same question. This relationship we have with our own brain is something that fascinated me, she says.

She’s already had ample opportunity to study her own mental health through a variety of situations: as a competitive tennis player at the University of Wisconsin, as a star for three seasons on Bravos summer house and as the host of her podcast, Bern to Hell, where she talks with personalities about their personal demons. From the start, she perfected her stand-up routine.

Different people have different reasons for being on stage. My goal is to make people feel less alone. And to talk about my experiences and for someone in the crowd to say, Holy shit, that’s how I feel too, she said.

Comedy is a great way to turn things on their head. I like making people question male and female roles, I like making people question pretty privilege, I like making women question what they were raised to think. I sure like people laughing out loud when they leave one of my comedy shows, but maybe also gaining a bit more confidence in seeing the world from a different point of view that doesn’t is not. Women should all be beautiful, happy, positive all the time. and that means you have everything.

Subconsciously, Berner hopes his audience might hear a prospect or two they’ve never encountered before. With comedy, it’s less awkward to talk about, she says. When you go to the doctor and they ask you if you’re depressed, you immediately shut up and aren’t going to say anything. But when you hear me talk about it, it’s not that scary thing anymore, it’s a secret.

She is also keen to show the multidimensionality of women, which she says tends to get lost in the culture of viral social posts.

I can be sexy but also be depressed but also be an entrepreneur, with bad anxiety. But I also like sex, but I’m also sometimes insecure. Stand-up helped me express this narrative that was so black on white, and the media didn’t really show it in the past, she says.

There’s so much toxic positivity out there, especially in the mental health and wellness industries. Have some lemon water, a newspaper and you should be fine. It’s not a one-trick pony, Berner notes. One thing that’s consistent in your mental health, obviously there’s a lot of neurological stuff going on, is the way you talk to yourself. And I learned that you can choose to be kind to yourself and that was a very powerful moment in my life.

Bernese life could have taken a very different path. She was on track to pursue a career in professional tennis after college, but after some soul-searching she made the decision to walk away.

In competitive sports, you are immediately told to numb your emotions and they are considered weak. I really calmed that voice, any kind of emotion that wasn’t warlike, she said. But you can’t suppress who you are, and I faced a lot of anxiety and depression and had no empathy for myself. I finally decided not to turn professional because it wouldn’t make me happy.

Trying out the entertainment business, first freelancing and then directing her own videos before landing the role with Bravo, was a natural next step. I’ve always been the funniest in my group of friends, the funniest in my family. But I never thought I could monetize that; I thought it was just a personality trait, she said.

The road hasn’t always been all laughs, however. While Berner is grateful to him summer house years, she is also grateful to have them behind her.

Even though I can come across as very confident and outspoken, I’m a very sensitive person and sometimes these shows have a lot of fights in them and it ended up not being the positive environment I thrive in to be mentally healthy, says- she. The shoot was a lot of fun, but when it airs, for people to tune in, they really like to pin people against each other like a WWE match.

The third year was particularly difficult for her, Berner says, noting that she was the target of a lot of hate online. I like to call it the era of the death of my ego. Imagine people who don’t like you telling your life, the world, through their lens. It was like the universe was like, What’s your biggest fear? And then I saw it happen on a very public scale.

Ultimately, she believes everything happened for a reason. I have grown so much. I’ve had to hang up my phone, accept the fact that not everyone is going to like you and that it’s really out of your control in so many ways. I do what I’m supposed to do, listen to producers and work hard to entertain people. And then they tell you it’s bad. For the athlete in me, it was tough.

The genesis of Bern to Hell was Berners’ time interviewing celebrities for his part-time job. I’m obsessed with what makes people happy. And I thought if money and fame made people happy, then these must be the ultimate happy people. And then I started meeting them and realized they weren’t. So Bern to Hell is to bring the people we all look up to, who you think are perfect on social media, or who have a career you’re looking for, to find out their demons and how they deal with their inferno, she says.

We talk about everything from eating disorders to suicide to miscarriages. Deep shit. But I learned to find a balance between using my comedic voice to make people feel more comfortable and comfortable in conversation. I started with close friends and then with a lot of comedians, who are very dark people in many ways because that’s why they appreciate giving laughter and happiness because they know what it is than to be so sad.

As for her own self-care routine, Berner dedicates herself to her weekly therapy calls and a meditation practice because my mind is going 1,000 miles an hour. She also believes that sometimes we all just need to sit with the sadness.

I have to feel my feelings and I’m a workaholic. After summer house I was like, let’s get on the road, book 50 cities and keep going. But your body still clings to the trauma, she says.

I’m working on this thing called reparenting, that’s how you would talk to yourself if you were a little girl. You would say, it was a difficult thing you went through, and it’s normal to feel upset and confused. Where the tennis coach on my head is like, go on, don’t cry. It’s OK to feel your feelings; it’s what your body needs to move forward.

Berner will join Taylor Strecker on June 28 at New York's 92nd Street Y for a conversation about navigating the male-dominated stand-up comedy circuit, self-love and sanity advocacy.

