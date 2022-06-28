A new all-inclusive resort has just opened in Cancun





It’s one of Mexico’s best-known hotel brands: Royal Resorts, which operates a portfolio of six family-friendly resorts on the Caribbean coast of Yucatan. This includes the famous Grand Residences Riviera Cancun in Puerto Morelos, a resort often celebrated in these pages and one of the leading hotels in all of Mexico. And now the company has officially opened the doors to what is almost certainly its most anticipated new resort yet: the Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort and Spa, a 540-room property in the heart of Cancun. The new hotel is focused on delivering “authentic Cancun,” which is evident in its design by Mexican firm Et. Al. Studio. Inside a double bed bedroom. “We are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome guests this summer to experience authentic Cancun at Royal Uno,” said Efrain Canto, Managing Director of Royal Uno®, in a statement to the Caribbean Journal. “We look forward to setting new standards of service excellence and providing exceptional experiences and programming for families and guests of all ages. Yes, the resort has a children’s water park. The property, which began welcoming guests this week, is designed to be what Royal Resorts calls a “sea hotel”. This means that each room has a private terrace or balcony with an ocean view and a “strategic” location right on the edge of the Caribbean Sea. It also means the design “encourages the eye to peer through its arched windows to appreciate the resort’s stunning location,” the hotel says. Tacos at Palotinte Mexican restaurant. Royal Uno’s facilities include four bars, five restaurants, a café and a take-out counter. It’s with two massive pools, a kids’ pool with a water play area, waterspouts, a kids’ club, a family room, and daily entertainment and activities. “Today’s traveler is looking for authentic hotels and resorts that offer both quirky spaces and unique experiences that connect them to local history and culture,” says Canto. “We sought a design in which guests would feel welcome, as the resort becomes their home in the Mexican Caribbean.” To learn more, visit Royal hotels.

