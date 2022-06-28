Entertainment
From Bollywood stars to cricketers, Udaipur murder sends shockwaves
Udaipur, first published on Jun 28, 2022, 9:26 p.m. IST
In a horrific incident, two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, claiming in a video posted on social media that they were avenging an insult to Islam and sparking communal tension in the Rajasthani city .
At 8 p.m., a curfew was declared until further notice at seven police stations in the city as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for calm. The men who allegedly carried out the murder in daylight posted videos online admitting to the crime and were arrested by police.
Also read: Why don’t PM Modi and Amit Shah address the people? Rajasthan CM Gehlot after Udaipur murder
In a video clip, one of the alleged attackers said he beheaded the man and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife would catch him too. Indirectly, the attackers referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party for a remark on the Prophet Muhammad.
Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by local police following comments he made on social media. The attackers entered his store in the Dhan Mandi district of the city posing as customers. As the tailor was taking the measurements, one of them – who later identified himself as Riaz – attacked him with a cleaver. The other man shot the brutal murder with his cell phone.
The pair fled the scene and later uploaded the clip to social media. In another video, the alleged attacker said he beheaded the tailor and threatened the prime minister for starting the fire. As the videos circulated on social media, the tension mounted. Here is how Bollywood stars, Indian cricketers and other celebrities reacted to this shocking incident:
Local market traders lowered the shutters. Traders stopped the police from taking the body away, saying they would only allow the corpse to be removed after the killers were arrested and compensation – Rs 50 lakh and a government job – given to the victim’s family.
On Twitter, CM Ashok Gehlot called on people to keep the peace and asked them not to share the videos. “The culprits will not be spared. The whole police team is working on it with full vigilance. I can imagine the anger among the people because of the murder. We are taking action accordingly,” he said. to journalists in Jodhpur.
Udaipur Police Superintendent Manoj Kumar has also pledged strict action. “A brutal murder has occurred. Basically, it appears to be a planned murder. We are discussing the demands made by family members. Strict action will be taken against the criminals. I call on people to keep the peace.” , did he declare.
Gehlot said there were communal tensions in the country and the prime minister should address the people. He said Hindus and Muslims were worried. “It’s more impactful if the prime minister speaks. I think the prime minister should address the country on this occasion and make an appeal that we don’t tolerate violence at any cost. What’s wrong with saying that? ” he said.
Read also: Murder in Udaipur: 2 suspects arrested; probe points to a pre-planned plot
BJP Head of State Satish Poonia has targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the killing was a result of its appeasement policy. He said the people seen in the video threatened the victim on June 17.
The victim had asked for security, but the police did not give it, he claimed, adding that this indicated the state government’s apathy. “The situation in Rajasthan is such that Hindus are being attacked and murdered in many places. It is because of CM Ashok Gehlot’s policy of appeasement,” Poonia told reporters.
Opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria also condemned the incident and said he reached Udaipur on Tuesday evening.
(With PTI entries)
Last updated Jun 28, 2022 9:26 PM IST
