Miley Cyrus returns to Instagram with bikini vacation photos – Hollywood Life

Image credit: MEGA She is back! Miley Cyrus returned to Instagram on June 27 after almost a month of silence on the social media platform, sharing three photos from a remote tropical location. The Wrecking Ball singer, 29, showed off a sexy black two-piece bikini while dragging black rocks through the water with a beautiful blue sky backdrop. You miss me. , she captioned her post. More about Miley Cyrus In the first photo, Miley flexed her muscles as she stood in the sea of ​​rocks away from the camera. She then swam through the water which was captured in the post’s second image. Finally, Miley stood on top of the rocks and placed her hand on her hip for the final photo. Her fierce pose reflected in the magnificent water below her. Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, 35, commented on the post and apparently revealed that she was the one who took Miley’s epic vacation snaps. I wonder who took this AMAZING #sickening content, Brandi wrote. Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Photos of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin and More Miley hadn’t shared an Instagram post since June 4, when she posted selfies of herself and Sunflower seed front woman julia cumming. It looks like the Adore You hitmaker is enjoying a very low-key summer in the sun and taking a break from making music, for now. Miley deserves the downtime after embarking on her music festival tour, the Attention Tour, earlier this year. She played six shows from February to March in the United States and South America in support of her latest studio album, plastic hearts. As for her personal life, it’s unclear if Miley is still dating. Live Maxx. The couple quietly started dating in 2021, but it wasn’t until Maxx was spotted in Miami with Miley ahead of her New Years hosting gig that they were publicly linked. Miley has kept that relationship off social media, although she and Maxx were pictured vacationing in Cabo together in March. They were seen kissing in West Hollywood the following month. Related link Related: Hannah Montana Cast Then & Now: See Miley Cyrus and More All Grown Up After 16 Years

