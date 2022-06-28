EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan wants to make a movie with Arjun Kapoor; asked Anees Bazmee to make a movie with #Varjun : Bollywood News





With Jugjugg Jeeyo which hit theaters recently, we can see that Varun Dhawan is all in shape to entertain moviegoers in his quintessential Bollywood style. While playing the role of Anil Kapoors’ son in this fun family entertainer, he was seen talking about working with his father’s on-screen nephew, Arjun Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with bollywood hungamaVarun revealed that fans can see #Varjun becoming a reality as he wants to work with Arjun Kapoor. EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan wants to make a movie with Arjun Kapoor; asked Anees Bazmee to make a movie with #Varjun Recently, Arjun Kapoor expressed his desire to work with Varun Dhawan on bollywood hungama. Followed by the same, when Varun was asked to fulfill this wish of the Kapoor boys, the former replied that if he is ready with his dates, it is Arjun who seems to be the busy bee. In his quirky way, Varun said, Main unke saath 100% film karna chahta hoon by woh mujhe dates nahi de rahe. Isiliye maine Anil Kapoor ke saath film kar liya. Aur phir bhi dates nahi diye toh principal Boney Kapoor ke saath movie kar loonga aur phir Sanjay Kapoor ke saath. Unke family comfortable sideboard log hain. (I want to work with him for sure, 100% but he is the one who does not give me the dates. Because of that I have now worked with Anil Kapoor, then later, if he continues that, I will work with Boney Kapoor and then with Sanjay Kapoor as well. There are many members in this family that I can work with.) Referring to the popular social media hashtag, #Varjun, Varun claimed that they will be making a movie soon. He added, We really want to work together and actually humne Anees Sir ko bhi kahan hai ki humare saath ek film karein. (I even spoke to Anees Sir to ask if he could make a movie with us). We will definitely work together. Waise Arjun also looks so fit and good. It attracts a lot of women’s attention. Speaking of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor as well as Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film was released on June 24. Read also :Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor star Jugjugg Jeeyo receives topical tribute from Amul: Saari duniya mein ji hit hai yeh BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

