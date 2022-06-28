Entertainment
Suniel Shetty breaks the silence on Bollywood celebrities called drug addicts: Galtiyan Hum Karte Hain…
Suniel Shetty on Bollywood celebrities being called drug addicts: The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has been targeted for its alleged drug problem for the past few years. Many Bollywood celebrities have fallen under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau and hashtags like #BoycottBollywood have continued to trend on social media whenever a popular name has been dragged into these cases. In an attempt to put an end to these allegations about the film industry, the actor Suniel Shetty spoke at a recent event and mentioned that Bollywood is not the drug hub as it has been portrayed in recent years.Also Read – Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again, NCB files draft indictment against actor in Sushant Singh Rajput drug case
The lead actor was addressing the media at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) event when he said Bollywood is not full of drug addicts. The actor said celebrities were targeted as if they were “drug addicts”, but he doesn’t know of anyone who has indulged in drug addiction. Read also – Siddhant Kapoor speaks for the first time after his arrest in a drug case: “I was at the hotel…”
Suniel Shetty’s big statement on the ‘Bollywood Druggies’ social media trend
Shetty said:Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Main nahi 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain simple jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making a mistake you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been in this industry for 30 years and have many friends here who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there. Also Read – Shakti Kapoor’s Son Siddhanth Kapoor Released on Bail After Arrest for Drug Use
Suniel Shetty’s full statement on Bollywood celebrities called junkies
The Hera Phéri The actor added that Bollywood has been considered a land of drugs and many hashtags continue to clash with the industry on social media. “No, Bollywood is not full of drug addicts. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, treat them as children and forgive those mistakes). Bollywood boycott hashtag, Bollywood druggies hashtag aisa hai nahi (it’s not true),” he said.
Earlier this month, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, was arrested for allegedly using drugs at a party in Bangalore. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan also spent around a month in police custody for allegedly using drugs at a cruise party. He was sentenced by the court in the absence of evidence against him.
Your thoughts on Suniel Shetty’s statement?
