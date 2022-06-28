‘ER’ actor Mary Mara, 61, dies in apparent drowning in St. Lawrence River – National





Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in Emergencies, Ray Donavan and Law and order, died in an apparent drowning on Sunday. She was 61 years old. New York State Police reported the death after responding to a call about a possible drowning on Sunday morning in the small town of Cap Vincent. Emergency responders found Mara dead in the water of the St. Lawrence River. Read more: Ray Liotta dead: ‘Goodfellas’ actor dies aged 67 A preliminary investigation indicates that Mara drowned while swimming and police have so far found no signs of foul play, according to a press release. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing. The story continues under the ad Mara’s manager Craig Dorfman also confirmed the death of the actorwriting that “Mary was one of the best actresses I have ever met.” “I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in mad forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a real person. Everyone loved him. She will be missed. Trending Stories ‘Tigger returns’: B.C. domestic cat chases black bear from family yard

‘Too much mayonnaise’: Subway worker shot dead after argument over sandwich Read more: 2 deputies suspended after a botched investigation into the death of Bob Saget A spokesperson for Mara’s family told Deadline that the actor was stay at his sister’s summer house at Cape Vincent when she died. The property is located in the Thousand Islands region, where the St. Lawrence River separates Canada and the United States. Cape Vincent is about an hour’s drive from Kingston, Ontario. Mara has performed roles for television and film, and her credits include multi-episode roles in beloved series such asDexterStar Trek: Enterprise and Nash bridges.His film credits includeMr Saturday night and Love potion #9. Read more: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50 Mara’s last role was the 2020 film Break evenafter which she retired from acting and returned to her hometown of Syracuse, according to Variety. The story continues under the ad The actor is survived by his stepdaughter Katie Mersola, his sisters Martha and Susan Mara and his nephew Christopher Dailey. As of this writing, no funeral plans have been announced.















Body of young man found in St. Lawrence River near Battery Park: Kingston Police





