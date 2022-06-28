What Disney+ wants in new shows, according to leaked Hollywood agency document

The Walt Disney Company has had its share of corporate drama in recent months, including the abrupt ousting of the company’s top television executive, Peter Rice. The seismic upheaval has resulted in the elevation of Disney executive Dana Walden, a television veteran beloved by creators and producers.

Industry watchers say such machinations at the top of Disney are unlikely to spoil day-to-day content creation activities for Disney+, which is focused on satisfying the streaming beast with enough TV shows and films to retain subscribers and attract new ones. .

At Disney+, flagship of the company



diffusion



service, growth exploded to 138 million subscribers, buoyed by strategic launches of new series from Marvel and Lucasfilm, such as “The Mandalorian”, “Moon Knight” and “WandaVision”. The spring premiere of Star Wars spin-off series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marked the third TV series on Disney+ to surpass one billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen metric.

Launched in November 2019, the streamer’s initial appeal was its child and family-oriented content. But with Chapek’s revelation last year that half of all Disney+ subscribers are adults without children, how has that impacted programming tastes?

“With Disney+, they never really changed their focus: to provide a four-quadrant family viewing experience, and they were all really big flagship series that aired,” a major agency TV agent said. . says Insider.

“Their programming strategy hasn’t really changed since Agnes Chu’s regime,” the person added, referring to the streamer’s former senior vice president of content, who was instrumental in getting it started. “There’s an idea of ​​what they want to develop and make sure they stay true to the brands, and also develop Disney IP in a way that suits that IP, that doesn’t affect things that might in exist, whether it’s theme park rides or whatever.”

Yet as Disney+ grows to compete internationally and avoid subscriber churn in a saturated domestic market, it’s developing an appetite for content beyond Marvel and Star Wars. According to an internal document from a separate Hollywood talent agency, Disney+ is interested in an “epic, world-building” scripted series in the vein of “Dune” notably, with or without a child protagonist as well as musical series. à la “Smash” or “Nashville”.

Also on his wishlist: a light-hearted mystery or heists in the vein of Hulu’s breakout “Only Murders in the Building.” (Walden was reportedly a strong advocate of Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy.)

The key words for a Disney+ program are “aspiration, optimism, hope,” the agent said. “I don’t think you’ll ever see incredibly graphic, incredibly dark, depressing shows” on the service.

Executive Vice President Charlie Andrews, a Fox Entertainment alum who onboarded in February, leads all live, unscripted development for Disney Branded Television, which powers both Disney+ and Disney’s linear channels. On his team are Senior Vice President of Development and Current Series Reena Singh, Senior Vice President of Original Films Lauren Kisilevsky, and Vice President of Unscripted Originals Marc Buhaj.

In February, before Andrews was hired, producers and agents told Insider that selling a documentary or reality show to Disney+ at first was difficult, with “cycles and cycles of development with the process of most insane green light to finally get him to go nowhere,” as one agent put it.

But some of those issues have apparently since been smoothed out.

“I think with Charlie there, it was great; Reena’s been there for a little while too,” the agent said. “There’s a real path to getting the green lights now in a way that I think for the first two or three years at Disney+ was a little more difficult.”

With ABC’s reality competition “Dancing With the Stars” moving exclusively to Disney+, it remains to be seen if the streamer will seek to displace other less kid-centric shows from its sister TV networks and streamers.

So far, “nobody asks us for a pitch that we would normally take at ABC to go to Disney+,” the agent said. “We haven’t encountered that yet.”