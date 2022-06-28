Entertainment
What Disney+ wants in new shows, according to leaked Hollywood agency document
The Walt Disney Company has had its share of corporate drama in recent months, including the abrupt ousting of the company’s top television executive, Peter Rice. The seismic upheaval has resulted in the elevation of Disney executive Dana Walden, a television veteran beloved by creators and producers.
Industry watchers say such machinations at the top of Disney are unlikely to spoil day-to-day content creation activities for Disney+, which is focused on satisfying the streaming beast with enough TV shows and films to retain subscribers and attract new ones. .
At Disney+, flagship of the company
diffusion
service, growth exploded to 138 million subscribers, buoyed by strategic launches of new series from Marvel and Lucasfilm, such as “The Mandalorian”, “Moon Knight” and “WandaVision”. The spring premiere of Star Wars spin-off series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marked the third TV series on Disney+ to surpass one billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen metric.
Launched in November 2019, the streamer’s initial appeal was its child and family-oriented content. But with Chapek’s revelation last year that half of all Disney+ subscribers are adults without children, how has that impacted programming tastes?
“With Disney+, they never really changed their focus: to provide a four-quadrant family viewing experience, and they were all really big flagship series that aired,” a major agency TV agent said. . says Insider.
“Their programming strategy hasn’t really changed since Agnes Chu’s regime,” the person added, referring to the streamer’s former senior vice president of content, who was instrumental in getting it started. “There’s an idea of what they want to develop and make sure they stay true to the brands, and also develop Disney IP in a way that suits that IP, that doesn’t affect things that might in exist, whether it’s theme park rides or whatever.”
Yet as Disney+ grows to compete internationally and avoid subscriber churn in a saturated domestic market, it’s developing an appetite for content beyond Marvel and Star Wars. According to an internal document from a separate Hollywood talent agency, Disney+ is interested in an “epic, world-building” scripted series in the vein of “Dune” notably, with or without a child protagonist as well as musical series. à la “Smash” or “Nashville”.
Also on his wishlist: a light-hearted mystery or heists in the vein of Hulu’s breakout “Only Murders in the Building.” (Walden was reportedly a strong advocate of Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy.)
The key words for a Disney+ program are “aspiration, optimism, hope,” the agent said. “I don’t think you’ll ever see incredibly graphic, incredibly dark, depressing shows” on the service.
Executive Vice President Charlie Andrews, a Fox Entertainment alum who onboarded in February, leads all live, unscripted development for Disney Branded Television, which powers both Disney+ and Disney’s linear channels. On his team are Senior Vice President of Development and Current Series Reena Singh, Senior Vice President of Original Films Lauren Kisilevsky, and Vice President of Unscripted Originals Marc Buhaj.
In February, before Andrews was hired, producers and agents told Insider that selling a documentary or reality show to Disney+ at first was difficult, with “cycles and cycles of development with the process of most insane green light to finally get him to go nowhere,” as one agent put it.
But some of those issues have apparently since been smoothed out.
“I think with Charlie there, it was great; Reena’s been there for a little while too,” the agent said. “There’s a real path to getting the green lights now in a way that I think for the first two or three years at Disney+ was a little more difficult.”
With ABC’s reality competition “Dancing With the Stars” moving exclusively to Disney+, it remains to be seen if the streamer will seek to displace other less kid-centric shows from its sister TV networks and streamers.
So far, “nobody asks us for a pitch that we would normally take at ABC to go to Disney+,” the agent said. “We haven’t encountered that yet.”
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/what-disney-plus-wants-new-series-beyond-marvel-star-wars-2022-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Heartstopper’ stars Yasmin Finney and Kit Connor sit front row at the Kenzo fashion show | Addison Rae, Ansel Elgort, Cruz Beckham, Mode, Coup De Coeur, Jaden Smith, Kit Connor, Nico Hiraga, Rickey Thompson, Yasmin Finney June 28, 2022
- I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen June 28, 2022
- PTI leader Imran Khan will address the nation today June 28, 2022
- Asian markets close in the green on Tuesday June 28, 2022
- VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories June 28, 2022