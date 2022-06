LA Celebrity Hotspot Madeo brings Italian decadence to West Hollywood

Madeo Restaurants the search for permanent accommodation ends this Friday, July 1st. The 36-year-old Italian hotspot, favored by celebrities like Drake, had recently led an itinerant life after losing his original location on Beverly Boulevard. Now, the family-run classic LA Italian restaurant will open July 1 at 1 Hotel on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. 1 Hotel opened on the corner of Sunset and La Cienega in 2019, sailing as a brand new hotel nine months before the pandemic hit. The new Madeos space emphasizes alfresco dining, as well as its cream and gold-striped booths and menu that have appealed to LA’s affluent crowd. Family members Alfio Vietina, Elvira Buffoni, Nicola Vietina and Gianni Vietina have kept the menu close to their coastal Italian roots with longstanding dishes scampi alla griglia and roast veal. Open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and reservations are required by phone at 310-859-4903. Yangban Company Summer Menu Yangban CompanyThe nightly summer dinner menu starts July 8. It’s a family-style offering with dishes like a fried abalone sandwich or the fried white pudding with tangy mustard dijonnaise and white pepper. They even got whipped cheesecake with a buttery coconut crust on deck while showcasing rotating desserts, cocktails, pickles, sauces or better shots so check Yangbans Instagram for the latest additions to the menu. The horses take a break One of LA’s hottest restaurant crews is taking a break this weekend, so those looking to check out Horses on Sunset will just have to wait. Sriracha Shortage list reports that the sriracha shortage has hit restaurants in Los Angeles hard. East Hollywoods B is ready to offer banh mi, chicken popcorn or summer rolls in exchange for an unopened 28-ounce bottle of sriracha, the coveted spicy sauce made by Huy Fong Foods in Rosemead. In April, the San Gabriel Valley company announced that weather and climate had impacted the quality and availability of chili peppers needed to make the sauce, sending restaurants that rely on them scrambling to offer alternatives. The origin story of the Los Angeles French dive The Tasting Table wondered which two Los Angeles restaurants can claim the origin of the French dip sandwich? There’s a whole timeline of events to determine who reigns supreme on the subject, which obviously includes Philippe The Original and Coles Pacific Electric Buffet. Swastika engraved in the door of the Israeli restaurant in Lincoln Heights Israeli restaurant Mazal announced on Instagram that owners found a swastika carved into its garage door over the weekend. The message says it was difficult to report the crime to the LAPD, but they took the matter to the Anti-Defamation League.

