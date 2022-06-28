Entertainment
Feel-good vibes on Day 2 of the Jazz Festival in front of a smaller-than-usual crowd – The Daily Gazette
As Stevie Wonder once said, Loves in need of love today, Saratoga Springs singer Garland Nelson announced from the main stage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center amphitheater on Sunday, when he and his gospel band Joyful Noise kicked off the second day of the Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival. .
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020 and presented last summer in a much more scattered version. It was the first jazz festival with two full days of programming since 2019, including the return of a large craft tent always one of the highlights of the festival.
But attendance seemed to be down, with plenty of empty seats in the amphitheater and empty spaces on the lawn. Maybe it was the sweltering heat, the divisive graduation ceremonies, the lingering COVID-19 concerns, or just a new normal, as one SPAC worker speculated.
Either way, for those who attended, the festival was a constant reminder of how uplifting music can be and how heartwarming it is for people to come together and celebrate live music together.
The feel-good vibes began with Nelson and Joyful Noise, a spiritual choir filled with gospel fervor that includes members from across the Capital Region, including Schenectady teenager Jayda Chance. They kicked off the festival with a jubilant set that included James Taylors Shower the People and Luther Vandross Power of Love. The effervescent Nelson whipped a towel in the air, urged the crowd to sing along and encouraged the audience to love and help each other through difficult times.
Meanwhile, on the CharlesR.WoodGazeboStage, Grammy-nominated Cuban music group Tiempo Libre defined exuberance with their infectious and energetic Afro-Caribbean music. Luckily, the smaller discovery stage now has a tent providing shade for viewers. Gone are the days of baking in the sun on exposed benches.
Another virtue of the small stage is that it provides more space for spectators to dance. They danced, whether it was to the gospel, soul and sizzle of Dara Starr Tuckers or to Cha Wa, a Mardi Gras Indian funk band from New Orleans, who returned to SPAC with their intricate feather headdresses and colorful and its infectious tunes like Firewater and Second Line Girl.
On the main stage, 21-year-old blind pianist Matthew Whitaker injected funk and soul into his jazz over performances by Chick Coreas Spain, Dave Brubecks Blue Rondo a La Turk, Marvin Gayes Whats Going On? and Earth, Wind and Fire September.
Brazilian jazz pianist Eliane Elias, another headliner, also paid tribute to Corea, the famous pianist who died of cancer in 2021, shortly after recording with him her award-winning album Mirror, Mirror. a Grammy. Corea received a SPAC Walk of Fame plaque in 2016.
This year, a prize was awarded to Kurt Elling, whose performance on the main stage was a highlight of the festival. Performing with Super Blue, which features one-of-a-kind guitarist Charlie Hunter Elling, spoke about the difficulties of the pandemic but also the importance of having a strategy to stay vibrant in the world, as he led the group through a remarkable set that went from scat vocals to slightly twisted show tunes.
Then Susan Brink, a Schenectady resident and member of the Jazz Journalists Association, glamorously took to the stage to present Elling with the award for Male Vocalist of the Year.
As the festival wrapped up on Sunday evening, after an incandescent performance by soul-gospel-pop singer Ledisi, and a traditional jazz clinic of pure mastery by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz atLincolnCenter Orchestra, the life-affirming nature of the days the performances had come full circle.
Where would we be without music?
