“Green” tips for enjoying the Hollywood sign





HOLLYWOOD (CNS) The group responsible for caring for the iconic Hollywood sign is offering the public eco-friendly ways to enjoy this world-famous landmark this summer, a year before its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood sign is the biggest star in the entertainment industry. We want people to embrace its dynamic history while helping to preserve its future, said Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust. As the sign nears its 100th anniversary in 2023, now is the perfect time to pledge to protect the urban wilderness that surrounds this beloved monument representing the hopes and dreams of people around the world. The trust offered the following suggestions on Tuesday for how residents and visitors can experience the Hollywood sign this summer without taxing the environment: Hiking trails. Always stick to approved hiking trails, never litter, and be sure to bring water in reusable bottles. It is also important to remember that no open flames are allowed in the park. The Trust’s top three trails Mt. Hollywood, Brush Canyon, and Cahuenga Peak rank from easy to difficult and offer choices for all types of hikers, from families to intrepid adventurers. Plan your visit to www.hollywoodsign.org. Picnics. Go green at these top spots: The Fern Dell Trail at Griffith Park (2333 Fern Dell Drive). Hollywood Lake Park. Located between Lake Hollywood Reservoir and the Hollywood Sign, 3160 Canyon Lake Drive. The Hollywood Sign Loop of the Three Mile Trail: Take the DASH bus to Griffith Observatory to enjoy this easy trail that includes five sign viewpoints with a fraction of the tourists. Along the way, enjoy a pleasant picnic spot with grass, picnic tables, shade, and water. 2800 E. Observatory Road. Meet at the Hollywood sign with the DASH Observatory bus. Save on gas and the hassle of parking by taking the Red Line subway to Vermont/Sunset Station and connect to the LADOT DASH Observatory Bus. The DASH makes stops at the Greek Theater and the Griffith Observatory where you will find the Mount Hollywood Trail. Shuttles run every 15 to 20 minutes, seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On horseback. For a true green adventure and a ride through Hollywood history, go horseback riding. A piece of Hollywood Western tradition can still be found at Sunset Ranch, which is an unforgettable way to see the Hollywood sign while riding into the sunset. Stargazing: Enjoy the beauty of LA’s starry skies. Follow the Sky Report from Griffith Observatory to keep up to date with the summer sky and find out which nights the stars will shine. The fauna and the flora. Mule deer, coyotes, raccoons, gray foxes, opossums, skunks, bobcats and the famous P-22 mountain lion are just a few of the wildlife that make their home near the sign. Don’t forget to bird watch as nearly 70 species nest in Griffith Park, including hawks, roadrunners and woodpeckers. When hiking on approved trails, notice the wide variety of native trees and plants that thrive year-round. They can be inspiration for your own native garden. Red line. The B (red) subway line runs from downtown Los Angeles to North Hollywood. Stops include the Ovation Hollywood Mall, where you can see the sign and visit the Walk of Fame. Then take the DASH bus to the sign or continue on the Red Line to Universal Studios for a day of fun.

