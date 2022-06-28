Nanaimo teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week – Vancouver Island Free Daily

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith should be on the Tonight’s show this week.
The 18-year-old teenage singer-songwriter is promoted as a musical guest on the Tonight show with Jimmy fall on Wednesday, June 29.
“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the Netflix TV series Foreign Thingswill also appear as a guest on the late night talk show.
Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summer time Ballheld by Capital radio station, London, England on June 12.
