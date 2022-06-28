Pregnant Alia Bhatt Reacts Strongly To ‘Hollywood Debut’ Delay Rumors, Says ‘My Shot Is Ready’





Image source: INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first baby Pregnant Alia Bhatt has thanked her fans on social media for sending love and wishes on the occasion of her pregnancy announcement with husband Ranbir Kapoor. However, reports soon surfaced that the actress was delaying her upcoming film Heart of Stone due to her pregnancy. Shutting down such rumors, Alia wrote a note on Instagram where she reassured everyone that her labor will not be delayed due to her pregnancy. She confirmed the shoot after sharing her pregnancy news on Monday, June 27, on Instagram. Alia reacts strongly to the media article Alia has reacted strongly to reports that her Hollywood debut, with the Netflix feature Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, has been delayed due to her pregnancy. She said she was filming during her pregnancy and while the news is amazing for the family, her work will not be pushed aside. Reports also indicate that Alia will be “picked up” by her husband Ranbir from the UK where she is filming. Read:Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Mahesh Bhatt prepares for ‘big debut’ as grandfather Alia wrote on Instagram: “Meanwhile we are living in some people’s heads, we are also living in a patriarchal world. Nothing has been delayed, no one needs to pick someone up. I am a woman, not a package I don’t need to rest at all but good to know you will have a medical certification It’s 2002 Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking Now , if you will excuse me, my shot is ready (sic). Image source: INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia reacts strongly to film postponement rumors Alia thanks the fans for the wishes Sharing a photo of herself with Ranbir during their wedding festivities, Aliawrote, overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone’s messages and well wishes and all I want to say is that it is truly so special to celebrate such a great moment in our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to each and every one of you (sic).” In the photo shared by Alia, the couple are seen with their hands joined with showers of flowers on them. Image source: INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Image of the Alia-Ranbir wedding in April Read:The condom brand’s cheeky post for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s pregnancy announcement is too funny to miss Alia changes her Insta DP After announcing her pregnancy, Alia also changed her Instagram post photo to one where she can be seen hugging husband Ranbir Kapoor, as infectious smiles light up the couple’s faces. Incidentally, the new photo was shared earlier by Alia’s mother-in-law and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. She had captioned the photo, “God bless you.” Alia had taken to the comment sections of Neetu’s post writing “My favorite picture” followed by heart emojis.

