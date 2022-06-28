6 concerts coming to Southern California casinos in July – Daily News

Welcome back to another round of entertainment questions. The July program is mainly focused on live music with different genres for all to enjoy. Audiences can expect country, rock, norteo sounds and more.

Remember, it’s okay if you don’t know any of the answers to our quiz. The fun is in the learning process, so let’s get started.

This singer played drums in Prince’s high school band. Who is he?

Morris Day was part of Grand Central, with Prince leading the group. Although Prince did most of the vocals for Grand Central, Day also sang behind the drums. Eventually, Day would go on to lead The Time and go on tour with Prince and his band.

The singer is best known for his hits such as “Don’t Wait For Me”, “Cool” and “Jungle Love”.

Day will perform at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. Tickets start at $39. 951-849-3080, morongocasinoresort.com.

Which lead guitarist played a role in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High?” (Hint: She later married screenwriter Cameron Crowe.)

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson was credited in the film as the “beautiful girl in the car”, a role that had no dialogue. She married Crowe in 1986 and had twins with him before their divorce in 2008.

Wilson is credited with co-writing some of Heart’s biggest hits, such as “These Dreams”, “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You”.

The Rock and Roll Hall inductee will perform at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $25 to $60. 800-514-3849, aguacalientecasinos.com.

Which Fontana native known as “The Red Rocker” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007?

Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana, California and attended Fontana High School. His father worked at the Kaiser steelworks, which no longer exists. Hagar has been in several super bands during his career as a musician and once fronted Van Halen. In 2007 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band.

Hagar is known for her hard rock hits such as “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy”, and “I’ll Fall In Love Again”.

The rock star will perform at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland. $60 to $250. 21 and over only. 909-864-5050. yamava.com.

Which 80s glam metal band named themselves after a residential area in Los Angeles?

Skid Row started calling themselves by this name when they started in the mid-80s, but not before they bought it from British guitarist Gary Moore who sold the name to the band for $35,000. Moore was in a band in the 70s also called Skid Row and had the rights to the name.

The band was initially managed by Sebastian Bach, who left the band in 1999. Johnny Solinger replaced Bach and remained with the band until 2015. The band is currently managed by Erik Grnwall, the 2009 winner of the show Swedish Idol reality show.

Skid Row is best known for hits such as “Slave to the Grind”, “I Remember You” and “18 and Life”.

The band will perform at the Pechanga Resort Casino at 7:30 p.m. Sunday July 24. 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. Tickets start at $39. 888-810-9971,pechanga.com.

Which Mexican Norteo band played at Folsom State Prison 50 years after Johnny Cash?

In 2018, Los Tigres del Norte became the first major Latin band to play at the prison, nearly 50 years after Cash performed and recorded “At Folsom Prison.” The performance resulted in a Netflix documentary, “Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison”.

The band’s hits include “La Puerta Negra”, “Cuestion Olvidada”, and “La Mesa Del Rincn”.

Los Tigres del Norte will perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 29. 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $29 to $59. 800-827-2946,fantasyspringsresort.com.

Which country duo produced an album with the help of rap stars E-40 and Bubba Sparxxx?

The Moonshine Bandits are known for their crossover hip-hop and country sound. When creating their album “Whiskey and Women”, they called on the two rappers and R&B singer Usher and other hip-hop artists.

The group is best known for tracks such as “Moonshine”, “Outback” and “For the Outlawz”.

The Moonshine Bandits will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center. Tickets start at $19.50. 760-751-3100, harrahssocial.com.