Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra explains how he coped after first flop in Bollywood
Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the best TV shows, and Abrar Qazi is loved by all as Rudra of the show. But few people know that her first project was the film Laila Majnu produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film had Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tewary in the lead. He told ETimes that he planned to make his acting career in Bollywood but Laila Majnu’s failure prevented him from landing another movie. Abrar Qazi said he started watching whatever job he got, so he could pursue his acting career in the industry.
He reportedly told ETimes TV, “Later I was offered a role in a web show and I felt I had to make the most of whatever came my way. offered the role on TV.” He said the cost of living in a city like Mumbai is high and money is very important. Abrar Qazi said he was looking for economic stability so he took Gathbandhan and later took over as head of Yeh Hai Chahatein. He said working non-stop keeps the mind fresh. It doesn’t demotivate you while waiting for that dream movie project.
He told ETimes TV, “Also, the lines between media are blurring and actors who make TV land good opportunities in movies.” Yeh Hai Chahatein arrives at a late 10:30 p.m. time slot but the show is one of the channel’s biggest hits. It’s one of the top five shows. People are gaga over the chemistry of Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi on the show. The actor explained that everyone recognized him as Rudra on the street. He admitted that he is famous today because of television, but he would like fans to know him as Abrar and not Rudra.
Speaking of change, Abrar Qazi told E Times TV, “TV content has to evolve because every time it can’t be a boy who falls in love with a girl and the two get married under circumstances. strange, then someone makes trouble for them.”
