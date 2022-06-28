Selena Gomez Says Hollywood Men Must Defend Roe v. wade

At the Season 2 premiere for Hulu’s Only murders in the building, Selena Gomez has called on Hollywood men to use their platform to speak out about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s about voting,” Gomez said Variety on the red carpet. “It’s about bringing in men – men who need to stand up and also speak out against this issue.” She was joined for the interview by her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, although the question of Hollywood’s role in the fight to protect abortion access was posed directly to her.

“It’s also the number of women who are suffering,” Gomez added. “I’m just not happy and hopefully we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 Friday that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any time during a pregnancy, reversing the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined abortion protections in federal law, as well than a later decision that upheld these protections in 1991.

“deer and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey must be overturned,” Judge Samuel Alito said. “It is time to respect the Constitution and to return the question of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.

After the decision was announced, the musician and actress responded directly via her own social media. “To see a constitutional right taken away is horrible,” she said. wrote on Twitter. “A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of the story.”

Gomez shared Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies Action Fund as an immediate resource, adding a separate tweet: “I am afraid of what will happen to those who do not have the necessary means to have access to a safe and legal abortion.”