Entertainment
Selena Gomez Says Hollywood Men Must Defend Roe v. wade
At the Season 2 premiere for Hulu’s Only murders in the building, Selena Gomez has called on Hollywood men to use their platform to speak out about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“It’s about voting,” Gomez said Variety on the red carpet. “It’s about bringing in men – men who need to stand up and also speak out against this issue.” She was joined for the interview by her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, although the question of Hollywood’s role in the fight to protect abortion access was posed directly to her.
“It’s also the number of women who are suffering,” Gomez added. “I’m just not happy and hopefully we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”
The Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 Friday that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any time during a pregnancy, reversing the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined abortion protections in federal law, as well than a later decision that upheld these protections in 1991.
“deer and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey must be overturned,” Judge Samuel Alito said. “It is time to respect the Constitution and to return the question of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.
After the decision was announced, the musician and actress responded directly via her own social media. “To see a constitutional right taken away is horrible,” she said. wrote on Twitter. “A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of the story.”
Gomez shared Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies Action Fund as an immediate resource, adding a separate tweet: “I am afraid of what will happen to those who do not have the necessary means to have access to a safe and legal abortion.”
Sources
2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/selena-gomez-carpter-response-roe-v-wade-decision-1375308/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google keeps political campaign emails out of Gmail’s spam folder June 28, 2022
- The CDC estimates that the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together dominate in the United States. June 28, 2022
- Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra explains how he coped after first flop in Bollywood June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022