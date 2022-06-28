Taapsee Pannu Talks Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Their Upcoming Film Dunki-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Actress Taapsee Pannu says teaming up with SRK on ‘Dunki’ is a golden opportunity.

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu says for an ardent fan like her that working in a film directed by Shah Rukh Khan dunkyis a personal accomplishment. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. According to the media, dunkywill highlight the widespread use of an illegal back route called “Donkey Flight” by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the United States. Pannu, whose next theatrical release will be Shabaash Mithu, said Khan’s films were his introduction to Bollywood. “For me, the initiation to cinema was done in university. I didn’t see many films in the theater in my school (for days) because we hardly watched films at home… So , a lot of Shah Rukh Khan movies became my first movies that I saw,” the 34-year-old actor said in an interview. For Pannu, working on dunkywith two of his favourites, Khan and Hirani, it’s a dream come true. “When you finally get the opportunity to work with him, it becomes a golden opportunity. And combined with the fact that it’s going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get any better. I don’t don’t know how am I even going to do it,” she added. The Delhi-born actress said she felt deeply connected to the journey and rise of Khan, who is also from the nation’s capital. “He’s from Delhi, same place as me, he started from scratch. I don’t miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he’s someone we consider very personal. Even before we meet him , his journey was too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself,” she said. Pannu previously starred in the 2019 production of Khan Badla, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh. The actress said she had limited interactions with the 56-year-old superstar during They ate. “To do a movie with him as a co-star is really huge,” she added. dunkyhit the floors in April following an official social media announcement from Khan. Pannu shared that the team has completed the first schedule for the film. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, dunkyis set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

