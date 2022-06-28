



Employees of the Chop Stop salad restaurant in West Hollywood say they were notified by management that the location at 8717 Santa Monica Boulevard is closing this Thursday, June 30, 2022. The restaurant specializing in chopped salads, bowls and wraps, opened opens on August 25, 2012, and ends just two months away from their tenth anniversary in WeHo City. A source tells WEHO TIMES, their lease is up next month and their rent is also going up, but the main culprit is the City of West Hollywood’s new minimum wage increase and the paid/sick leave ordinance that will come into effect. effective July 1. Under the new order, full-time employees of all companies must be granted at least 96 paid and 80 unpaid hours a year for sick leave, vacation or personal necessities. Part-time employees should be granted paid and unpaid hours in increments commensurate with those accrued by someone working 40 hours a week. Paid time off can be used for paid sick time, vacation, or personal necessities, and an employer cannot unreasonably deny an employee’s request to use paid time off. Unpaid leave does not accrue beyond 80 hours, and like paid leave, an employer cannot unreasonably deny an employee’s request to use it. Unpaid leave may be used as sick leave after an employee has exhausted paid leave for illness of the employee or immediate family members, as defined by the CFRA. However, a one-time one-year salary increase to renouncer may be granted to businesses that are able to demonstrate that meeting the payment of the citywide minimum wage increase would require the business to: file for bankruptcy or closure, reduce its workforce by more than twenty percent (20%) or reduce its total employee hours by more than thirty percent. Chop Stop West Hollywood employees have the option of transferring to two other locations, one in Studio City and the other in Glendale. A worker says she knew the shutdown was coming, but thought it wouldn’t happen before the end of the year. Its closure comes days after news broke that the Subway sandwich shop, located less than a block away at 8617 Santa Monica Boulevard, has permanently closed after being there since the late ’80s/early 1980s. 90s. It has stayed afloat, despite changing many hands over the past few decades and recent closures due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Chop Stop will leave behind an empty building next to the also shuttered All The Way Burger, which closed on Santa Monica Boulevard in February of this year.

