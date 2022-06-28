Entertainment
How ‘Radical Love’ helped the actor forgive his abusive mother
When most people think of Zachary Levi, the suave, confident superhero he plays in “Shazam!” might come to mind.
But if you ask the actor what makes him feel like a hero in real life, he’ll likely cite a combination of intensive therapy, his ongoing quest for self-care, and radical acceptance, three things he says make him feel like a hero. helped bring even the most painful past experiences to healing. perspective.
In his new book “Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others” (Harper Horizon, 224 pp., forthcoming Tuesday), 41-year-old Levi pulls back the curtain on his Hollywood lifestyle. The actor talks about his struggles with anxiety and depression, the trauma he suffered from his abusive mother and the three weeks he spent in a mental health facility after having what he cheekily calls it a “funny big depression” weeks before he was cast in “Shazam!”
“When we were promoting ‘Shazam!’, I felt compelled to talk about that part of the story, because I wouldn’t even have gotten that role if I hadn’t done that very important job,” said Levi. Zooming in from his kitchen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s working on building a movie studio. “You have to heal, and that’s quite a life journey.”
To help readers along this journey, Levi sprinkles boxes of mental health tips and exercises throughout his book. The goal, he says, is to encourage readers not only to reflect on their own traumas, but also to empower them to take active steps to heal.
“You have to get the story out, and then you also have to be like, ‘OK, what do we do with this?’ ” he said. “If you’re serious about changing your life, you really have to unpack all that trauma and figure out who you are outside of it and get the healing you need.”
Levi knows the road to recovery is far from easy.
Among the struggles detailed in his book, one of the most difficult was the abuse and neglect he suffered from his parents, especially his mother.
Although Levi’s mother never received the mental health treatment she needed before her death in 2015, Levi writes that her therapists believe she likely suffered from borderline personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies.
Levi doesn’t sugarcoat the cruel words and actions his mother inflicted on him throughout his life, but he says he didn’t seek to paint her as a monster either. In one particularly painful exchange, Levi writes that his mother told him, “I would be happier today if you were dead.”
“My mother was a product of the environment she was in,” he says. first abused by her own mother? »
Levi says he had two guiding principles when deciding which parts of his mother’s story to include: is it true and is it necessary?
According to Levi, looking at his mother with empathy was key to finding his own peace of mind. It’s also the core of “radical love”, the concept he used for the title of his book.
“I can’t tell my story honestly and really let people talk about my particular trauma unless I can really go to those places and talk about the abuse I suffered as a child or as a child. adult,” he said. “But knowing full well that my abusers were also abused themselves, I’m not just trying to throw them under the bus. I love my mom, and I love my stepdad, and I love my dad. .
Levi adds, “It’s very hard to look at someone who has abused us and say, ‘Oh, but you’re also lovable, because you’re also an extension of God. You’re an extension of life, which means you ‘are a miracle.’ “
Levi also writes about the positive characters in his life, including Beth, a worker at the Connecticut mental health facility where the actor underwent three weeks of intensive therapy.
According to Levi, Beth was instrumental in her recovery by offering prayers and spiritual support outside of her assigned treatment.
“She wasn’t supposed to pray for me, but it saved my life,” Levi said. “It broke me to levels that I didn’t even know where I was capable of breaking, but in the most beautiful way. To feel that love of God through her is something incredible. It makes me cry almost every time I talk about it.”
Beth was one of the first people to read Levi’s book and she’s “really happy” with the outcome, he says.
One of Levi’s goals with his book, he says, is to encourage people to embrace “radical love” in their own lives, a concept he defines as the belief “that every person on this planet does its best with the tools that they have at their disposal. »
“Imagine the beautiful world we could live in, the number of conversations we could have, (if) we could get together at the table and say, ‘Hey, I recognize where you’re scared. Let’s get to the bottom of this,'” he says. “And then we can live in a much more cohesive, loving and accepting environment.”
