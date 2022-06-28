Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Nikki Tamboli, and more…

Alia changes her Instagram profile picture after her pregnancy announcement

Mumbai– After recently announcing her pregnancy via an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt has also changed her Instagram display photo to one where she can be seen kissing her husband Ranbir Kapoor, as infectious smiles light up the faces of the couple.

Incidentally, the new photo was shared earlier by Alia’s mother-in-law and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. She had captioned the photo, “God bless you.” Alia had taken to the comment sections of Neetu’s post writing “My favorite picture” followed by heart emojis.

Alia has since put the photo in question as her profile picture. Earlier, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan expressed her joy after Alia and Ranbir announced their baby’s arrival.

She told ‘India Today’: “We are just overjoyed and elated. Both for future parents and for the whole family. There is nothing deeper, happier and more meaningful in life than having a child and bringing another into the world. Our cup overflows.

Urvashi Rautela delighted to be compared to the evergreen Rekha

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the 2022 Umang Awards, after which she was compared to evergreen actress Rekha.

She performed on ‘Mere Dholna’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

She says, “I literally feel blessed and grateful to my audience for cheering me on over my favorite actress Rekha. I feel so happy.

Rautela is a dancer trained in Kathak and Bharatanatyam. Urvashi also shared his backstage rehearsal clip on his social media. She opted for a brightly colored saree with stitched pleated fabric.

For accessories and makeup, she opted for “Temple Jewelery”, such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. The bun and braid of her hair were adorned with flowers.

Nikki Tamboli buys a classy new set of wheels

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli looked happy and excited as she drove home a sleek Mercedes Benz GLE 300D. The car is worth Rs one crore.

Nikki was seen wearing a black dress. She shares, “My dream is indeed to be an artist who can entertain people on a regular basis. Yes, buying this car is one of my desires and I feel blessed to be able to do so. Without the love and support of my fans and supporters, I couldn’t have achieved this.”

The actress who was also seen on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ added, “I’m so blessed that the hard work is paying off. I want to take a long drive and spend some quality time with my parents. things weren’t easy for us but we made sure to stick together.

“It’s time for us to celebrate and spend some family time together. Needless to say, I need all of your love, prayers and wishes in everything I do in the days ahead.”

Aamir Khan brings financial aid to flood-hit Assam, CM expresses gratitude

Mumbai– As Assam witnesses one of the deadliest floods in its history, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who awaits the release of his next film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently lent his aid to the CM Relief Fund for Assam.

Currently, more than 21,000 people continue to live in distress under the impact of the deluge. Taking to his social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma shared a note of gratitude dedicated to Aamir.

He wrote: “Prominent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reached out to those affected by the floods in our state by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and his act of generosity”.

Following devastating waves, several Indian philanthropists come forward to help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no choice but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie’s Khulahat Forest.

Gal Gadot and Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulate Alia on her pregnancy

Mumbai– Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the latter’s Hollywood debut “Heart of Stone,” and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will co-star with Alia in director Farhan Akhtar “Jee Le Zaraa,” the “Dear Zindagi” actress congratulated on her pregnancy announcement.

Alia shared the happy news with her friends and fans, writing in the caption, “Our baby…coming soon.” Gal Gadot had commented on the post with three heart emojis. Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her marriage to Ranbir in April this year.

Priyanka also reacted to the news by saying, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can’t wait,” in the comments section of Alia’s post. Additionally, Neha also commented, “Congratulations, welcome to the best hood!

Alia’s mentor and head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, had also viewed the story section of his Instagram as he uploaded a photo from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day. Congratulating the couple, he wrote on the photo: “So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mom! I can’t express my feeling…so so so excited! I love you both (sic). (IANS)