Six Flags Over Texas lights up the sky at Coca-Cola 4th Fest

pinterest Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate Independence Day July 2-4 ARLINGTON, Texas June 28, 2022 Six flags over Texasthe thrill capital of Texas, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is delighted to invite its guests to the biggest party of the summer: theCoca-Cola 4th of July Party. Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate Independence Day July 2-4 with special Coca-Cola prizes for July 4 andspectacular fireworkslighting up the sky each night, launched from the top of the iconic 300ft tall Oil Derrick tower. Customers can also expect: Up to $20 Off Passes and Discounted Day Tickets When Visiting Guestswww.sixflags.com/coke;

Capture the moment in the Coca-Cola Sounds of Summer zone, powered by Coke Studio. With a live DJ and an interactive photo booth; and

Enjoy the refreshing new Patriotic Punch drink, available for a limited time. The Patriotic Punch, a mix of Sprite, blue raspberry syrup and glitter sprinkles, will be served in a special edition mug with a rock candy stirrer. It will be available exclusively at Six Flags, and only duringCoca-Cola 4th of July Party. It’s the perfect patriotic refreshment for a day of thrills and fun while visiting Six Flags while celebrating Independence Day. The park also offers a special VIP fireworks viewing package for only $29.99 per person which includes: Access to an exclusive fireworks viewing area;

Unlimited Coca-Cola fountain drinks and dessert;

Exclusive ride time on SUPERMAN: Tower of Power; and

A special bright memory. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open for daily operations through August 14. For more information, including opening dates and times, visitwww.sixflags.com/overtexas. About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the thrill capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows and attractions. The rides include 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, offers more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are top destinations for family fun. About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the largest regional theme park company in the world and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class roller coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and our guests. For more information, visitwww.sixflags.com. Follow us on twitter@SixFlagsOverTX Like us on Facebook atfacebook.com/sixflagsovertexas



