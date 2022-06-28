William Shatner, actor/space traveler, Unplugged

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: Actor William Shatner attends ‘Star Trek Mission: New York’ at the … [+] Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) WireImage



William Shatner, at 91, still seems to have his hand in almost everything. Last year, he soared into suborbital space aboard a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. He regularly releases albums where he performs the lyrics of classic songs (e.g. Cream’s Sunshine Of Your Love on his 2020 LP The Blues). He is in television commercials (Planet Fitness, 2022, and Medicare, 2021) and hosts a television series, The UnXplained, which is in its third season. Shatner’s acting career is legendary – Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, Denny Crane on Boston Legal, appearances on 1960s sci-fi shows The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits.

Shatners’ most recent endeavor is as a spokesperson for Rapyd, the financial payments company, which offers prizes to software developers, including a ride of space aboard a luxury Space balloon. Perspectives via a Hack The Galaxy contest. Until October 3, participants will compete to solve 42 fintech puzzles. It’s complicated, but visit the home site for more details (https://community.rapyd.net/).

We caught up with the multi-talented Canadian actor to get a glimpse of his storied career. Here are edited excerpts from a longer telephone conversation. This is part 1 of a multi-part series.

Jim Clash: Let’s start with your journey into space via billionaire Jeff Bezos. What did you see at the peak of your flight?

William Shatner: There are no words in English to describe weightlessness. It’s very mysterious, because the human body is not designed to deal with it. His partial nausea, his partial joy. For me, I didn’t want to lean into weightlessness any more than necessary. I wanted to go to the window. I don’t know why, but when I looked back where we had come from, I could see a wake in the blue air, like a submarine going through the water. Then I turned to my right, and saw this palpable darkness. Instead of being the mysterious lights of space, it was just black, the kind you feel in a cave with no ambient light. I saw death in that darkness, but then life looking over my left shoulder at the clouds, the blue and beige sky of the Texas desert. Then, for some unknown reason, I felt great sadness. I could also see the curvature of the Earth, the line of a circle and the diameter. And I thought I could trace this whole circle with my finger, get an indication of the size of the Earth. It’s tiny, a grain of dust, a grain of sand in the desert. This impression and this sadness of what we were doing to the planet marked me for a long time. After a while I started to understand what my feelings were, the threat of extinction if we didn’t do something to protect this place.

Shock: You’ve done so many space-related acting roles.

Chat: All of those roles were fiction, nothing like actually traveling there. The space is so cold, literally and figuratively. When these Hack The Galaxy award winners come up, they’ll see what I’m talking about. You have this totally orgasmic feeling for a short time, a unique experience.

Shock: Why is the Rapyds galaxy hackathon important?

Chat: The concept is simply to bring together smart young developers online – fintech, fintech. Imagine 50,000 bright, intense, creative people developing financial ideas to achieve what Rapyd does. But now that you’ve brought them together, why not ask these original minds to solve other problems to help society – carbon emissions, the best ways to plow a field, etc. ?

Shock: Curiously, you have made a number of albums. I never thought of you as a musician.

Chat: I love music. The more albums I release, the more in tune I am with what I do. ‘Cause I can’t really sing [laughs], I try to take a great word and interpret it in my own way. If you like it, you like it, if you don’t like it, you laugh about it. But my blues album went to No. 1, as did my Christmas album.

Shock: I have to ask a question about Star Trek. You’ve done so many episodes. What’s your favourite?

Chat: I asked [theoretical physicist] Stephen Hawking if he had done an interview with me just before his death. He agreed, wanted my questions ahead of time, then said he had something to ask me. So I went to Cambridge and met him, and at the end of our conversation I asked him what his question was. Very painstakingly, as I’m sure you know, he was able to spell, What’s your favorite episode of Star Trek?

Shock: Well, what did you say?

Chat: I didn’t mean to give him the standard answer [laughs]. I said there was a bunch of 13 to 15 of the 79 shows I did that were really wonderful, with big human themes. Two examples are black/white, Let That Be Your Last Battlefield and The City On The Edge Of the River. I am proud that they are still standing today. Some of the others weren’t as good, but that happens in life, doesn’t it?