A young actor tells the personal and frustrating story of having caught monkey pox

As many people across the country acclimate to a new normal given the still ongoing global pandemic, reports have spread of another virus. Over the past month, cases of monkeypox have spread to various countries. In what some have called a public health failure, information about the outbreaks has been sparse and generally centered on men who have sex with men. The virus is not specific to sexuality, but current reports focus on gay and bisexual men. As the number grows and some predict an increase to come with travel and large crowds brought on by Pride season, many have taken to social media to share information and experiences.

I was hesitant to tweet about it at first because it can be very embarrassing, says J Matthias Ford, actor, director and party host. Out. Ford tweeted about his experience with monkeypox late last week. You got all these spots all over you. It’s a disease that doesn’t look cute, it doesn’t look cute. It’s not hard to imagine the stigma.

His tweets have racked up over 15,000 likes.

I decided to speak out because I was mainly worried about the arrival of Pride, he says. I was like everyone understood. His [sort of] explode under the radar and other gay people haven’t noticed yet and they’re all going to be proud of New York and there’s going to be an explosion of cases with people who aren’t aware of it.

Ford believes he contracted the virus through skin-to-skin contact and said on May 17 he first experienced symptoms in the form of a few spots on his body. Over the next few days, other flu-like symptoms began to appear quickly and intensely, including chills, sore throat, cough, and heavy sweating throughout the night. As these symptoms subsided within a few days, other lesions began to appear.

What I really want people to know is that some cases are mild but others are very painful and it seems very arbitrary in this regard and in many cases many spots appear after the pseudo symptoms disappear – flu, he says.

The lesions resulted in site-specific itching and pain. After their first appearance, Ford went to the doctor to be tested and the results took days to come back to confirm the diagnosis. As doctors prescribed him painkillers as well as creams to treat the pain and irritation, there were several reports of legions occurring in sensitive areas (such as in the mouth or around the rectum) and becoming particularly painful, he received no medicine to heal. monkey pox. This follows personal reports from Dr Jon Dykens, who also posted his own experience on social media.

I’m super frustrated about this and a lot of people I know are, but I understand there’s this drug that’s commonly referred to as T Poxx and it’s a drug that was created to treat smallpox and monkey pox, Ford said, referring to Tecrovirimat. According to the CDC’s website, the drug is not FDA-approved for monkeypox, although it is approved for smallpox. I have a few friends who managed to get it. They had to fight really hard and get signed up for a trial through a doctor to get it and apparently that helped. I didn’t fight so hard for it because I didn’t want to deal with it but now I kinda regret it because I still have new spots appearing so I messaged my doctor .

Those who have contracted monkeypox are considered contagious as long as they have legions and should be quarantined until all legions have scabbed over, fallen off and new skin has grown over Tasks. The virus can be transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, by contact with objects that have come into contact with lesions, and by respiratory droplets from an infected person. Most cases last two to four weeks. Some states, like California, have taken to sending court orders requiring those who test positive to be quarantined.

News of possible monkeypox vaccines travels slowly but proves equally frustrating. Late last week, the New York Department of Health announced that vaccines were available for men who have sex with men. According to reports on social media, the CDC only gave the department 1,000 doses, all of which were requested within hours. Reports have also indicated that vaccines are being offered in similar numbers in other major US cities, but no large-scale rollouts have been publicly revealed. Internationally, Montreal has rolled out a plan to vaccinate all men who have sex with men.

