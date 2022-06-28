West Hollywood approves extension of last call at bars until 4 a.m.





In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the West Hollywood City Council voted to extend the city’s last call time, which will allow bars to keep the party going. Considered one of the busiest neighborhoods in Southern California, West Hollywood hopes to expand liquor sales from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The measure will still have to be approved by the State. The pilot scheme, which was last vetoed in 2018, applies to bars, restaurants and nightclubs. If the state gives the green light to SB 930, local municipalities can decide whether or not to implement it. West Hollywood City Councilman John Erickson said the biggest issue was making sure people could all get home safely. “As a young and young elected official, I see my friends there long after 2 a.m., but we also have public safety issues. We want to make sure people get home safely. And when the people are leaving our bars and our nightlife, they’re going to other cities, so what do other cities think?” Erickson said. RELATED: California could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in these cities Some say this is what West Hollywood needs, especially after what happened during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I feel like a lot of employees could make more money in this area after hours just because there’s so much money to be made in the nightlife,” the dancer said. professional Shania Johnson. “I feel like more people are starting to go out after midnight so why would we stop serving at 2am especially when all the big cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas are all open till ‘at 4 o’clock in the morning? “I DJ in West Hollywood at all of these bars, I notice people are going out really late and going out really late, so I know the bars would benefit a lot from that,” said Olivia Paulson, a DJ. Others, however, worry that 4 a.m. is excessive. “We already have amazing, wonderful nightlife in WeHo, SoHo, NoHo, Palm Springs, everywhere else. It doesn’t make nightlife any better,” said worried West Hollywood resident Robert Steloff. “It only harms the community and potentially hurts people.” Statistics from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers show that most drunk driving deaths occur between midnight and 4 a.m., and they rose 20% during the pandemic when there were 11% vehicles less on the road. “The most devastating tragedy I think I’ve ever seen is that of a victim of a drunk driving and drug accident. It’s a 100% preventable crime,” said Patricia Rillera, director MADD Executive for the State of California. “A mother or father who loses a child, that grief is just as fresh if it’s been 10 years, 20 years, as if it happened a few hours ago. So the devastation is only worth it just not worth it,” she adds. West Hollywood joins San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Springs among cities testing the pilot program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/west-hollywood-bar-close-4-am The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos