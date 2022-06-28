Out In Hollywood Releases List Of Best Unproduced Pilot Scripts 2022 – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Gay advocacy group Out in Hollywood has released its second annual list of the best non-produced gay-focused TV pilot scripts of the past year.

The Out Loud 2022 list was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from across the industry and evaluated based on criteria such as the strength of the writer’s voice, the viability of the project to sell in the market current and conceptual freshness. A group of readers (proudly including network/studio executives and producers) helped narrow down the list, which was then curated by the Out in Hollywood board of directors.

“As challenges continue to arise against fundamental rights in our country and abroad, it is more important than ever to continue to defend marginalized voices,” says Logan Kriete, founder of the organization. “The lack of representation and advancement of our basic humanity becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when we don’t tell these stories, and it’s for these reasons and more that we’re proud to highlight this year’s list. .”

Beyond amplifying these scripts and screenwriters, Out in Hollywood worked to ensure winners had the resources to advance their careers: Last year’s selections were able to meet one-on-one leading other queer showrunners like Dara Resnik, Moisés Zamora, Derek Simonds, and Neal Baer, ​​as well as attending a virtual Q&A panel hosted by queer leaders. Some have worked on series for Hulu and AMC, and others have even seen their projects sold into active development.

Here’s Out In Hollywood’s Out Loud 2022 list, with a brief synopsis of each storyline and its writer’s contact information:

MODERN MYTH

Mano Agapion

The all-true account of a very dysfunctional family in the small Mediterranean/Middle Eastern community of North Carolina. It’s the story of an arranged marriage, a mother’s secret boyfriend, and a young queer’s unfortunate role in the chaos.

Contact: Katt Riley (A3 Artist Agency)

EXCELLENT

Kristal Banzon

HAZEL BORRERO, marching band drum major and honor roll student, is the top of her class at Kaiser High School. But when new girl EVELYN joins the band, Hazel desperately tries to save her way to the Ivy Leagues after realizing that the “straight” in “Straight A’s” only applies to her grades. Based on a true story.

Contact: Dianne Fraser (entertainment industry)

TOXIC

Turner Hay

When a baseless accusation makes him the prime suspect in his ex-boyfriend’s disappearance, a disgraced West Hollywood gogo-dancer is thrown into a mystery that seems to touch every corner of Los’s ugliest gay neighborhood. Angeles.

Contact person: Lee Stobby

The Seahorse

Devon Kirkpatrick

It’s a half-hour dark comedy about how queer people create families in a world where there are almost no “unplanned” pregnancies.

Contact: Allard Cantor (epicenter)

ARCADIA

Steven J. Kung

A Chinese-American violinist living in Los Angeles grapples with her professional trajectory, her friendships and her romantic future.

Contact: Varun Monga (Kaplan Stahler Agency)

BLACK MEN WAITING

John Lowe

A successful black angel investor in San Francisco is frustrated with the lack of diversity in the online dating world, so he decides to create his own app with the help of his friends.

Contact: Jarrod Murray (Epicenter)

FAMILY CULTURE

Jonas Markowitz

After a tragic accident, a young, urban gay couple become the guardian of their teenage niece and nephew and caretaker of the family’s illegal cannabis farm. Along with the pressures that come with their new parenting roles, they quickly learn that the intricacies of secret farm income are riskier than they ever imagined, but are the only way for the family to stay on top of their game. water, and therefore, together.

Contact: Mark Wheeler (Scout)

THEY SUFFER, MAGNIFICENTLY

Zaiver Sinnett

In the 1960s, three men struggle with their sexual identities while balancing work, family, and most importantly: each other.

Contact: Katie Abbott (Circle of Confusion)

OUT AND PROUD-ISH

Greg Clipper

Charles Gibson is a middle-aged man who is finally ready to start his life as a proud, proud gay man. There’s just one problem: He ran the largest conversion therapy program in America.

Contact: David Chien (Art/Work Entertainment)

THE STRANGE CASE OF ALICE JENKENS

Suzanne Wroubel

After being left behind by a big promotion, a female pharmaceutical executive’s life takes a toll, both personally and professionally, leading her down the dangerous path of experimenting with an untested new drug.

Contact: Katie Abbott (Circle of Confusion)