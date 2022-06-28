Entertainment
Out In Hollywood Releases List Of Best Unproduced Pilot Scripts 2022 – Deadline
EXCLUSIVE: Gay advocacy group Out in Hollywood has released its second annual list of the best non-produced gay-focused TV pilot scripts of the past year.
The Out Loud 2022 list was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from across the industry and evaluated based on criteria such as the strength of the writer’s voice, the viability of the project to sell in the market current and conceptual freshness. A group of readers (proudly including network/studio executives and producers) helped narrow down the list, which was then curated by the Out in Hollywood board of directors.
“As challenges continue to arise against fundamental rights in our country and abroad, it is more important than ever to continue to defend marginalized voices,” says Logan Kriete, founder of the organization. “The lack of representation and advancement of our basic humanity becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when we don’t tell these stories, and it’s for these reasons and more that we’re proud to highlight this year’s list. .”
Beyond amplifying these scripts and screenwriters, Out in Hollywood worked to ensure winners had the resources to advance their careers: Last year’s selections were able to meet one-on-one leading other queer showrunners like Dara Resnik, Moisés Zamora, Derek Simonds, and Neal Baer, as well as attending a virtual Q&A panel hosted by queer leaders. Some have worked on series for Hulu and AMC, and others have even seen their projects sold into active development.
Here’s Out In Hollywood’s Out Loud 2022 list, with a brief synopsis of each storyline and its writer’s contact information:
MODERN MYTH
Mano Agapion
The all-true account of a very dysfunctional family in the small Mediterranean/Middle Eastern community of North Carolina. It’s the story of an arranged marriage, a mother’s secret boyfriend, and a young queer’s unfortunate role in the chaos.
Contact: Katt Riley (A3 Artist Agency)
EXCELLENT
Kristal Banzon
HAZEL BORRERO, marching band drum major and honor roll student, is the top of her class at Kaiser High School. But when new girl EVELYN joins the band, Hazel desperately tries to save her way to the Ivy Leagues after realizing that the “straight” in “Straight A’s” only applies to her grades. Based on a true story.
Contact: Dianne Fraser (entertainment industry)
TOXIC
Turner Hay
When a baseless accusation makes him the prime suspect in his ex-boyfriend’s disappearance, a disgraced West Hollywood gogo-dancer is thrown into a mystery that seems to touch every corner of Los’s ugliest gay neighborhood. Angeles.
Contact person: Lee Stobby
The Seahorse
Devon Kirkpatrick
It’s a half-hour dark comedy about how queer people create families in a world where there are almost no “unplanned” pregnancies.
Contact: Allard Cantor (epicenter)
ARCADIA
Steven J. Kung
A Chinese-American violinist living in Los Angeles grapples with her professional trajectory, her friendships and her romantic future.
Contact: Varun Monga (Kaplan Stahler Agency)
BLACK MEN WAITING
John Lowe
A successful black angel investor in San Francisco is frustrated with the lack of diversity in the online dating world, so he decides to create his own app with the help of his friends.
Contact: Jarrod Murray (Epicenter)
FAMILY CULTURE
Jonas Markowitz
After a tragic accident, a young, urban gay couple become the guardian of their teenage niece and nephew and caretaker of the family’s illegal cannabis farm. Along with the pressures that come with their new parenting roles, they quickly learn that the intricacies of secret farm income are riskier than they ever imagined, but are the only way for the family to stay on top of their game. water, and therefore, together.
Contact: Mark Wheeler (Scout)
THEY SUFFER, MAGNIFICENTLY
Zaiver Sinnett
In the 1960s, three men struggle with their sexual identities while balancing work, family, and most importantly: each other.
Contact: Katie Abbott (Circle of Confusion)
OUT AND PROUD-ISH
Greg Clipper
Charles Gibson is a middle-aged man who is finally ready to start his life as a proud, proud gay man. There’s just one problem: He ran the largest conversion therapy program in America.
Contact: David Chien (Art/Work Entertainment)
THE STRANGE CASE OF ALICE JENKENS
Suzanne Wroubel
After being left behind by a big promotion, a female pharmaceutical executive’s life takes a toll, both personally and professionally, leading her down the dangerous path of experimenting with an untested new drug.
Contact: Katie Abbott (Circle of Confusion)
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2022/06/out-in-hollywood-2022-out-loud-list-best-unproduced-pilot-scripts-1235053551/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A young actor tells the personal and frustrating story of having caught monkey pox June 28, 2022
- COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Report One New Death with Semi-Weekly Update June 28, 2022
- S. Africa records a second monkeypox case that is not linked to travel June 28, 2022
- Turkey drops objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO June 28, 2022
- Even the best creators find Star Power fleeting – The Hollywood Reporter June 28, 2022