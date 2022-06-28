Broadway in Hollywood has announced a digital lottery for the Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, for all performances between June 30 and September 4, 2022. A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance at $30 each plus fees.

The first lottery will open TOMORROW – Tuesday June 28th at 11:00 am for the first performance on Thursday June 30th. Full details below.

HOW AND WHEN TO PARTICIPATE

Fans can enter the Moulin Rouge! The Digital Musical Lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery.

The lottery will open 2 days before each performance at 11:00 a.m.

The lottery will close 1 day before each performance at 10:00 a.m.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Only one entry per person and per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be deleted.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

HOW CAN I GET MY TICKETS IF I WIN?

Winners will be notified shortly after the lottery closes

Winners will have 2 hours to pay for their tickets online via the link in their winner notification email or on the lottery website using the check status feature

All raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at the Hollywood Pantages Theater box office beginning 2 hours before curtain time. A valid photo ID matching the name on the entry must be presented

ADDITIONAL RULES

Customers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid, unexpired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Tickets are not transferable.

Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prizes are not valid on prior purchases.

Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges.

The lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

A purchase will not improve the odds of winning.

Tickets for the Moulin Rouge! The musical is on sale for all performances from June 30 through September 4, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of fourteen (14) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices start at $39. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/MoulinRougeTheMusical and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theater box office (see below). To learn more about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups. Read our latest safety and cleanliness policies regarding COVID guest safety while attending our shows at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean.

Red Mill! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards, and ten Citations from the Outer Critics Circle Award, including New Broadway Musical.

Red Mill! The musical was critically acclaimed at the Al Hirschfeld Theater in the summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 after Broadway was closed due to the pandemic.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! At the Moulin Rouge! The musical, life is beautiful”, raves the New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high starts the moment you step into the theater,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could last 50 years”.

Red Mill! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levin.

The Moulin Rouge design team! The musical features Tony Award winner Derek McLane (set design), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), winner Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (makeup design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (music producer). The cast is provided by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Step into a world of splendor and romance, mind-blowing excess, glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub shoulders and revel in an electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and get ready for the spectacular… Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life on stage, remixed in an outlandish new musical mash-up. Red Mill! The musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and, above all, love. Red Mill! The musical is more than a musical; It’s a state of mind.

Just like in the movie, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The musical features many of the film’s iconic songs, as well as recent hits released since the film’s premiere 21 years ago.

Red Mill! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is provided by Foresight Theatrical.

Touring production co-producers include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, CJ ENM , Len Blavatnik, Ambassador Theater Group, Endeavor Content, John Gore Organization, Spencer Ross, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, AF Creative Media/International Theater Fund, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Cody Renard Richard, Jujamcyn Theatres, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant , Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Tom & Pam Faludy, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theater Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman, Andrew & Ruby Ryan, Brent & Sarah Deboer and Michael Ryan.

Released by 20th Century Fox, MOULIN ROUGE by Baz Luhrmann! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge in Paris, directed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, symbol of the Parisian party since 1889. First popular cabaret and dance hall, the place has become an icon of music hall. Roaring Twenties, then a theater where many renowned French and international artists have distinguished themselves. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the show Ferie revue: two hours of wonder between cabaret and music hall where dance scenes and surprise numbers mingle – not to mention the most emblematic dance of the Moulin Rouge, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge in Paris has always been an invitation to experience and share all the emotions and excitement of a unique extravagant party. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Moulin Rouge nominated for the Grammys! The original Broadway Cast musical recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, is available now on Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

MAC is the official make-up partner and Preciosa is the official crystal partner of the Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy.