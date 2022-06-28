Calling all cooks for the State Fair of Texas competitions











pinterest Calling all cooks! The State Fair of Texas invites you to participate in one or more of its cooking contests. Home cooks can compete to take home a coveted blue (or purple) ribbon and bragging rights. With five new contests this year, every Texan has the opportunity to add their own personal touch to a contest. Pre-registration is now available online at BigTex.com/CreativeArts. You can also download the 2022 Cooking Contest Manual from the site. Pre-registration is not compulsory, but it is requested. Participants can also register on the day of the contest online or when submitting their entry. Blank registration forms will be available on site on competition day. Cooking contests join the opportunities for creative arts and crafts contests. Big Tex BBQ and Chili Challenge The challenge is sponsored by Penderys and returns in the pre-Fair cooking competition programming. On Saturday, September 24, grill masters can compete in three different cooking competitions: the Big Tex BBQ Challenge, the Big Tex No Rules Chili Challenge, and a CASI-sanctioned qualifying event, the CASI Chili Challenge. See below for a full schedule of the Fairs Cooking Competitions, which will be held in the Coffee Competition Community Kitchen, located inside the Creative Arts Building. 2022 Texas State Fair Cooking Contest Cake competition on Saturday 1st October; Sunday, October 2 – Blue Ribbon Round-up Game Day Delights; Monday, October 3 – Farm to fork competition; Honey Contest – Black Pot / Polished Honey Contest. Wednesday, October 5 – Cookie Contest; Creative Low-to-No Sugar Showdown Cookies; Friday, October 7 – Bread competition; Sunday, October 9 – Cooking competition for young people. Tuesday, October 11 -Chocolate Contest, Quick Dishes Contest; Pie competition on Friday 15 October; Sunday, October 16 -Cowboy cooking competition. Get creative with the Mrs. Wages: Monday October 17 – Cobbler Cook-off; Wednesday October 19 – Pasta competition. Fair Concoctions Contest: Thursday, October 20 – Stopover Contest + Cajun Cooking Contest; Saturday, October 22 – Cooking with Cheese Contest. Tex-Mex contest: Candy contest on Sunday, October 23. The 2022 State Fair of Texas begins September 30 and ends October 23. Season passes are on sale now. Visit BigTex.com to purchase your season pass and plan your visit to this year’s State Fair.

