Famous Punjabi actor and comedian Dr Surinder Sharma passes away
He had also worked at Yari Jatt Di and Aankh Jatt Di. Surinder has also worked as a screenwriter and director.
Surinder had started his career at a very young age and had worked in many plays, films and television series.
Famous Punjabi comedian and actor Dr Surinder Sharma has passed away. The cause of his death is still not known. His funeral took place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Chandigarh cremation ground. Various celebrities in the Punjabi film industry have expressed their grief.
News of Surinders’ passing surfaced on social media when actor Malkeet Rauni expressed his condolences via Instagram. Malkeet shared a photo with Surinder and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Monday. After sharing the photo, Malkeet wrote in the caption that he was informed with great sadness that Dr Surinder Sharma is no longer with us.
In the comments section, many remembered the late actor, who was also one of the most popular teachers. A user wrote that Surinder helped students from the University of Punjab get rid of an exhaustive curriculum. Another user wrote that his tenure at Punjab University was appreciated by all.
Surinder had started his career at a very young age and had worked in many plays, films and television series. His acting has been praised in films like Aankhen Mutiyar, Desi Romeo and Ik Kudi Punjab Di. Surinder had started his career with the film Sat Shri Akal.
He had also worked at Yari Jatt Di and Aankh Jatt Di. Surinder has also worked as a screenwriter and director. His ability to put himself in the shoes of the characters has always been appreciated.
When Surinder’s death made headlines, some thought it was the famous poet Surender Sharma. The popular poet shared an Instagram reel dismissing rumors of his death. Surender said he was alive and well. The poet also expressed his condolences to the Surinders family.
Surender said he will also send this video to news channels. Surenders fans breathed a sigh of relief after learning he was alive. They also applauded his kind gesture towards the grieving family of the deceased actors.
