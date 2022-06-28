



Although there are a number of famous actors named Chris, four of them make up the Hollywood Chrises: Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. The final three are all Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, and we’ll soon find Hemsworth and Pratt in Thor: Love and Thunder. But here’s explosive news: It turns out that Chris Pratt doesn’t really go through Chris, at least in his personal life. Chris Pratt arrested by SiriusXM Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw (Going through EO) to promote his new Amazon show The list of terminals, and during the conversation, the actor mentioned that no one really called him Chris when he was just going about his life. When Jessica Shaw then asked if people just called him Pratt, he replied: Yeah. Pratt. CP. You know CP. “Hi, CP.” But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘Nobody calls you Chris? I’ll call you Chris. Alright Chris. You are in.’ And I was like, ‘No, that feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris. While it’s doubtful this reveal is big enough to get Chris Pratt kicked out of the Hollywood Chrises, it’s still a game-changer. Sure, Pratt probably fades away whenever a fan calls him Chris in public, but if you find yourself crossing paths with the actor in real life, call him Pratt or CP instead. As Pratt explained in the comment above, that’s what he would prefer. Still, when it comes to his credit in his professional endeavors, it’s safe to say that we’ll continue to see Chris Pratt plastered on posters, trailers, and credits rather than CP or just Pratt. This is a particularly important summer for Chris Pratt’s acting career, because in addition to starring in The list of terminals as James Reece, moviegoers have also in recent weeks seen him reprise Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. Plus, as already noted, he’ll soon be back in action as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, for Thor: Love and Thunder starting July 8, marking the character’s third appearance alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson, and fifth overall in the MCU. Then in December, Pratt will be back as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialwhich will be visible with a Disney+ subscription. Looking further into the future, Chris Pratt has yet another Star-Lord appearance lined up thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in May 2023, which may well be his last time playing the character given that it will be the final chapter in James Gunn’s saga with the Guardians. A month before that Marvel movie, Pratt will be heard as Mario in Nintendo’s computer-animated character from Illumination, and the actor said his performance “is updated and unlike anything what you’ve heard in Mario’s world before.” Pratt is also set to voice Garfield, but the iconic comic book character’s next film doesn’t yet have a release date. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news regarding Chris Pratt…sorry, good old CP, and browse our 2022 release schedule to figure out which movies arriving later this year you plan to watch.

