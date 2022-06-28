Dakota Johnson opens up on the daily battle to make Fifty Shades of Gray films | Entertainment News

Connect with us

Dakota Johnson says it was a daily battle to make the Fifty Shades of Gray movie franchise.

The actress, 32, admitted there was a constant conflict with series creator EL James, 59, because the writer had so much creative control over the films in his books, but Johnson denied the claims. rumors that she was feuding with her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan.

Johnson told the July/August issue of Vanity Fair: I signed up to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing.

She (EL James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded certain things to happen.

There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the interior monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Still.

Changes in the direction of the films included the exit of actor Charlie Hunnams from the role of Christian Grey, which would have prompted James to abandon the screenplay by Patrick Marbers, according to Johnson.

She added: We would do the takes of the movie that Erika (James) wanted to do, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to do.

The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like chaos all the time.

Dismissing talk of a feud between her and Dornan, 40, Johnson, who has been in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 45, since 2017, said: There’s never been a time when we didn’t we are not heard. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much.

And we were really there for each other. We really had to trust each other and protect each other.

Johnson said of the friction with James and the challenges of making the Fifty Shades movies she was never able to speak honestly about it.

But the actress added: There are things I still can’t say because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s reputation. .but Jamie and I were treated very well.

Erika is a very nice woman, and she’s always been nice to me, and I’m grateful to her for wanting me to be in these movies.

The actress, daughter of actors Don Johnson, 72, and Melanie Griffith, 64, added that she has no regrets about the strange experience of playing Anastasia in the films and is proud of what we finally have do.

She said: If I had known at the time what it was going to be, I don’t think anyone would have.

It would have been like, Oh, this is psychotic. But no, I don’t regret it.

Read the full story – “Dakota Johnson on Family, Sexual Agency – and the ‘Psychotic’ making of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey'” – by Britt Hennemuth in the July/August issue of Vanity Fair and on VanityFair.com.

Cover and press photo by Ryan McGinley/Vanity Fair.

