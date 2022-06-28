Entertainment
Maverick shows Hollywood can survive without China Quartz
The difficult relationship between Hollywood and China has taken a major turn over the past year, highlighted today by the success of Top Gun: Maverickwhich crossed the $1 billion mark in ticket sales last weekend.
Like many Hollywood productions in recent years, part of the film’s $170 million budget had partial backing from a major Chinese investor, in this case Tencent. However, the company got out due to reported concerns that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials would resent his affiliation with a film portraying the U.S. military in a positive light.
The film’s political tensions first surfaced in 2019, when the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick showed the Tom Cruises character wearing a flight jacket without the Japan and Taiwan flag patches, which were shown in the 1986 originaland instead had different graphics in their place.
Critics noted the omission, some taking it as a sign that American film producers bend to the will of the Chinese government, which does not officially recognize Taiwan as a country. Similar concerns were voiced in 2021, when actor John Cena made an unusual statement public apology to the people of China for referring to Taiwan as a country during a promotional interview for an installment of the Fast and Furious film franchise.
American movie studios have tried to follow Chinese rules, but it doesn’t always work
The two recent cases are just the latest in a long line of moves by Hollywood to comply with Chinese censors to maintain access to its 1.4 billion moviegoers, the world’s largest movie market. Chinese investors, meanwhile, flocked hundreds of millions dollars in American film studios.
Despite Hollywood efforts working with the Chinese government to bring its films to market, the Chinese Communist Party Censors regularly block major movies for a wide range of specific and sometimes unexplained reasons. For instance, Spider-Man: No Coming Home was banned in China over what the government considered overly patriotic images of the United States, according to some sources familiar with Sony’s dealings on the matter. The offensive patriotic material in question: the New York Statue of Liberty, which appears near the end of the film.
Similarly, superhero movies including Marvels Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsand Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have all been banned in China.
But bans don’t necessarily mean the death of the films in question. No coming home still managed to become the most successful film of 2021, defying the challenges of the pandemic lockdown as well as the lack of ticket sales in China, ultimately grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. Early 2022, strange doctor prevailed to become the most successful release of the year at $950 million, until the start of Top Gun: Maverickwhich surpassed that total and continues to enjoy strong ticket sales.
Why 2022 is shaping up to be the year Hollywood might stop caring so much about CCP guidelines
Hollywood studio executives are still hesitant to directly address the problem of censorship in China. When pressed on the subject by a Variety reporter in 2021, Disneys Asia-Pacific President Luke Kang attempted to paint a positive picture.
It is difficult to predict the movements of a government, said Kang. Our job is to be where the consumers are, to understand the consumer, [understand] where our brands and franchises resonate. Within the constraints and limitations imposed on us, we are able to maximize our reach and potential.
But when a depiction of the Statue of Liberty gets a movie censored, yet Cruises Mission: ImpossibleRogue Nationa 2015 film about a heroic American intelligence agent, is cleared for release in China, figuring out what might pass for CCP censors seems like a challenge.
rogue nation earned $136 million in China, which means Top Gun: Maverick maybe lost at least as much. Yet with the constraints and limits of what is and isn’t acceptable to the CCP still at times vague, Hollywood studios seem to be preparing for a life without the Chinese market.
Incidentally, the jacket as depicted in Top Gun: MaverickThe 2019 trailer did not reach the final cut of the film. Instead, in the opening minutes of the film, Cruise dons his classic flight jacket, which displays the Taiwanese and Japanese flags like in the 1980s original.
