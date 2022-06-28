Obi-Wan Kenobi was almost a trilogy and Rings of Power Leaks





Obi-Wan Kenobi was almost a trilogy and LotR: Rings Of Power Leaks | Daily COG We’re back baby! The show where we cover anything and everything in geek and pop culture rises from the grave to bring you daily news analysis, trailer reactions, and in-depth geek conversations. Join Kyle (@QueKyleMalone) and Manny (@MannyGomezMedia) every Monday to Friday for your Daily Cup of Genre! Well, Kyle screwed up (not really) and that means Manny isn’t here, but Cam Clark (The Cantina) takes it upon himself to discuss how Obi-Wan Kenobi was almost a trilogy and Lord of the Rings: Leaked Rings of Power. (00:00) – Obi-Wan Kenobi intro and trilogy was almost a thing

(12:00)- We need Star Wars politics (in-universe, not contemporary)

(21:17)- SPONSOR: Grow Generation

(21:43)- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Pictures

(26:15)- The “Hobbits” of the Rings of Power

(30:10)- Power Leak Rings

(39:23)- Final Thoughts Follow @TheGenreVerse and @LRM_Exclusive to stay up to date on the latest and greatest entertainment news! The Daily Gender Cut (DailyCOG) is the podcast par excellence of MRLs GenreVerse Podcast Network. What is The GenreVerse? It’s everything you’ve always loved, in one place. Of star wars at star trek, Anime to Disney Princess movies, and PlayStation to the NES… The GenreVerse is as limitless as the DC and Marvel multiverse. This show takes all of that, adds chaos, and gives you entertainment. Make us your first stop Monday through Friday, welcome to Daily COG and enjoy the show! RELATED:Rings of Power leaked Numenorean details and new official images Support: We have SO many podcasts! Anime-Versal Review Podcast covers the anime (duh!), The cafeteria covers everything star wars, and the Marvel craze continues with reviews on Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. Also, classics like BGRtP always go! Feel free to like, share and SUBSCRIBE to the podcast. Again, this will help us help you! Plus, by getting more exposure, with more comments and a larger audience, we can deliver more content to YOU! Watch the latest episode here: Youtube Spotify Question(s) of the day: Do you think Obi-Wan Kenobi could have worked as a movie trilogy? Also, what do you think of the leaks and footage from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lrmonline.com/news/obi-wan-kenobi-was-almost-a-trilogy-lotr-rings-of-power-leaks-daily-cog/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos