



Content of the article Winesday: the Musical + Wine Tasting has announced a Niagara-based cast and crew for this summer’s performance in that region.

Content of the article Five Cork Productions announced in early March a partnership with Hernder Estate Wines, a winery with more than six decades of operation. A few weeks later, a fire destroyed much of his property, including his main event and public spaces. However, the Luna Lounge, a new space adjoining the cellar, was fortunately spared. Winesday is expected to be the first public event held in Hernder since the fire. The Niagara cast includes Tamera Broczkowski (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Rocky Horror Show) as Jess, Nicole Cino (Next to Normal, Rent) as Molly, Victoria Kyoko (Falsettos, Addams Family) as the role of Vanessa, Melissa Penner (Oh Canada, Eh!, The King Henry Vlll Feasts) as Winter, Adrianne Polito (Beauty and the Beast, She Loves Me) as Sammie and Alex Titei (Rocky Horror Show, Rock Show) as sommelier. Louisa OKeane (The Rocky Horror Show, Oh Canada, Eh!) and Chelsea DiFranco (Company, Damn Yankees) will serve as stunt doubles. The creative team includes Chelsea DiFranco (music director), Louisa OKeane (tap choreographer) and Matthew Yipchuck (director, musical director and production manager). With book and lyrics by Jenne Wason and music by Joseph Benoit, Winesday is the journey of five women wine drinkers who come together every Wednesday. We can’t wait for Winesday: the Musical to open in Hernder, Angel Fusarelli, director of Hernder Estate Wines, said in a statement. These past few months have been so difficult, and seeing these actors rehearse in the space that was spared the fire is so heartwarming as we begin to rebuild.

Content of the article The Niagara premiere of the musical will take place on July 20. This production is the only wine-themed musical in Canada, produced by one of the only all-female theater production companies in North America. We couldn’t be more excited about this cast and crew for our Niagara production, said Alysson Storey, Co-Founder of Five Cork Productions. The experience, talent and enthusiasm of our cast and crew for this show is inspiring. They work wonderfully together and that’s just the icing on the cake that they’re all based in Niagara, as this show is all about supporting and celebrating the local community. Tickets are on sale now, with performances from July 20 through August 31. To buy, visit www.winesdaymusical.com.

