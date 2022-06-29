The Russo Brothers Know Which MCU Actor They’d Like To See Play Wolverine (And Bring Another Hugh Jackman ‘Feud’)

For someone as nice as Marvel veteran Hugh Jackman, the man certainly has quite a few feuds. Another could be added to the list, such as a recent interview for the upcoming movie The gray man saw the two Russo brothers admit who they would like to see Wolverine play in the future x-men related project. Their choice is quite interesting and, if it comes to fruition, we could have another series of Jackman coasting another former Marvel star; it’s kind of what the world needs right now.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

The Russo Brothers would love to see Chris Evans play Wolverine

There’s no shortage of actors who have been cast to play the next incarnation of James Logan Howlett’s heroic alter-ego. Notably, X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn’s three suggestions saw Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor Johnson and perennial favorite Taron Egerton in the mix.

However, Chris Evans was officially named by Joe and Anthony Russo as their choice, during an interview with ComicBook.com . Here’s why the brothers think their former Captain America leader has the wherewithal to bust some claws:

Wolverine. Evans has incredible reach and great physicality, and he’s really good at body control. He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but it has nothing to do with Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and calm, understated. Chris is energetic, funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to the shoot. I would love to see him do something like Wolverine.

On a practical level, even in the face of the confusion of a multiversal variant of Wolverine played by Chris Evans, this is something that could absolutely work. His previous role as the Human Torch in Fox’s pre-MCU The Fantastic Four certainly didn’t stop him from playing Steve Rogers. Whereas Evans’ fiery role led to fan love Steve Rogers is by far the most iconic spot on his resume.

Still, in the world of prank feuds, the fact that Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman are arguing over whether or not he should even play the part is enough to make this latest dream casting a marvel worth considering. But then again, it’s not like Jackman needs more comedic feuds for the world to catch up with, because one is still ongoing and the other hasn’t quite developed yet.

(Image credit: Marvel/20th Century Studios)

Hugh Jackman’s current ‘feuds’ and how they arose

Everyone knows the big problem in the world of the Aussie actor’s “falling out” with other celebrities. The History of the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman “feud” has been raging for some time, with fans, brands and charities benefiting from the madness. Although if we were to compare this potential Chris Evans spewed to something a little more recent and applicable, we’d have to look at Chris Hemsworth’s recent efforts to compete with Jackman on another front.

More recently, the god of thunder himself spoke powerful words about trying to beat Hugh Jackman’s record for the longest appearance as a Marvel hero on film. Six years from Chris Hemsworth’s estimate, he even discussed the possibility of stealing a potential role from Jackman in Dead Pool 3 to help his cause. No word has been released on what the previous Wolverine has to say about it, but it’s still early days.

If Chris Evans chooses to do so, he now has a way to access Hugh Jackman’s fake feud rolodex. It takes at least two to tango, so it will depend At Logan’s iconic star to take the bait or cut the line. Then again, if any of the other participants on their dance card decide to hang on to those remarks, that decision might be easier than it is right now. Also, it’s probably going to mess up the “Best Chris” ranking a bit, so that’s also something to watch out for.