Best and worst Hindi movies of 2022 so far: can you guess the top 3?

Bollywood in 2022 has so far remained heavily reliant on either audience emotions or pan-Indian headlines. While the former impacted the theatrical performances of releases like The Kashmir Files, Samrat Prithviraj and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2the year was dominated by Hindi-dubbed versions of regional films.

However The Kashmir Files (Rs 257 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 160 crore) emerged as the biggest grossing Bollywood in the first half of 2022, this was mainly due to positive word of mouth and heavy bombardment of ticket productions in box office. The first ignited painful memories of a chapter of India that still remains fresh in our minds. The latter gave respite from the dearth of decent Hindi family entertainers, also giving Kartik Aaryan a career leap.

The masterful work of Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj also kept audiences divided whether or not the historical piece portrays the tale authentically. And amidst all this, the dubbed version of southern cinema films was appreciated and also sparked a debate around pan-Indian films.

As we enter the second half of 2022, we take a look back and list the Hindi films, which have outdone themselves, and those which have sunk without a trace in the minds of the public.

(No order of preference)

Best Hindi Movies of 2022 so far

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is set in the pre-independence era.

How can SS Rajamouli succeed every time? A successful film is the coming together of many elements – a screenplay supported by the auteur, extracting the best from the actors and understanding the pulse of the audience. RRR offered an extravagant dose of action, heroism, history, mythology and correct marketing. And the way actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR merge life with their groundbreaking personas really extended its reach. The movie is now a huge draw in the US, get it.

KGF 2

Yash reprized his role as Rocky in KGF 2.

Its first part had already raised the benchmark not only for the franchise but also for Kannada cinema. But, KGF 2 topped it all, and with a bigger bang. Adheera’s (Sanjay Dutt) ultimate entry, paired with socio-political layers parallel to its prequel’s story, played well. And then we had the star of Yash, who also received acclaim from audiences outside of Karnataka. KGF 2 made a clean sweep at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt played the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The biographical crime drama gave Alia Bhatt the role of a lifetime. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature canvas, along with incredible performances, made Gangubai a must-have in terms of content, direction, and screenplay. Based on a chapter from S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it follows the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who becomes a sex worker, but refuses to give in to fate, fighting against all odds to eventually become a social worker. We expect many awards for Alia Bhatt this year.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as a gay couple, who marry lavender.

When content comes into play, a simple movie can work wonders too. Badhaai Ho was one of them, who explored the concept of ‘lavender weddings’ on the big screen for the first time in India. A spiritual sequel to Badhaai Ho (2018), it starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as homosexuals, who manage to keep their “secret” from their families. The film balanced its message with humor and drama, ensuring it never turned into a lecture.

jhund

Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse in biographical sports drama Jhund.

Amitabh Bachchan directed this inspiring story of a group of slum children who are trained to represent India in football. Although the film failed to strike gold at the box office, it was rich in performances from Big B as Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, this sports drama deserved a lot more love. It is one of the best offerings this year and among Amitabh Bachchan’s best works in recent times.

Worst Hindi Movies of 2022 so far

Gehraiyaan

Although we had more names in the worst category, we would choose three, including Gehraiyaan. More than all the noise around the physical intimacy of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, if the creators had treated the theme of marriage, infidelity and relationships better, Gehraiyaan could have been a mature love story. And this twist ruined everything for the film! He sank into the “gehraiyaan” of public disappointment.

Dhaakad

Actioner Dhaakad is directed by Kangana Ranaut.

If only it was half as watchable as claimed. Kangana Ranaut as the spy agent/assassin sounded exciting. But after the release, we realized how misleading its trailer was. Without story and bad direction, even Kangana’s performance couldn’t save his agent Agni from sadly dying at the box office. Additionally, his clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 impacted his collection.

Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty has called Nikamma her acting comeback.

The Nikamma trailer, however, was not misleading. We knew this one was going to be pure crap. But upon release, Shilpa Shetty’s return was revealed to be dated, loud and worthless. One can only wonder why Abhimanyu Dassani embarks on such projects after an interesting debut in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Nikamma would have been dated to the 1990s.