Hollywood star Chris Pratt repeatedly did the same CrossFit hero WOD to prepare for a TV show

Chris Pratt, known for guardians of the galaxy, The Lego Movie and Parks and recreationchose to prepare for their new role by doing a CrossFit Hero WOD that everyone in the community knows: The Murph.

Chris Pratt has done the Murph Hero WOD multiple times as part of his training for his new TV show called The list of terminals. In the series, he plays a former Navy Seal officer who investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

In an interview with Mens Health, Jared Shaw, a former SEAL and Pratt’s trainer, said the Hollywood star had to be in fighting shape, ready to do anything from sprinting with a heavy bag to dragging a body. So the best way to hit all those targets was to embrace the Hero WOD Murph.

In case you are unfamiliar with this, this is the prescribed workout for Murph.

1 mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 overhead squats

1 mile run

According to the official CrossFits platform, a good time for Murph is:

Elite athlete 40 minutes or less

Advanced athletes 40-50 minutes

Intermediate 50-60 minutes

Beginners 60 minutes is a good step

How to complete the CrossFit Hero WOD Murph?

Although at the Games and in sanctioned tournaments, training must be carried out in the prescribed order, you are not obliged to do so if you do not wish to. As Pratt did his Murph in the video above, he partitioned the exercise accordingly, which is highly recommended for beginners.

Ben Dziwulski has previously written many different strategies on how to partition your Murph. Here are a few if you are interested:

CINDY

20 rounds of:

5 pull-ups

10 push-ups

15 overhead squats

Half Murph

800m. Course

10 rounds

10 pull-ups

20 push-ups

30 overhead squats

800m. Course

Honorable mention:

25 rounds of:

4 pull-ups

8 pumps

12 overhead squats

10 pull-ups

10 push-ups

10 pull-ups

30 overhead squats

Then 5 rounds of:

