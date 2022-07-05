Entertainment
Hollywood star Chris Pratt repeatedly did the same CrossFit hero WOD to prepare for a TV show
Chris Pratt, known for guardians of the galaxy, The Lego Movie and Parks and recreationchose to prepare for their new role by doing a CrossFit Hero WOD that everyone in the community knows: The Murph.
Chris Pratt has done the Murph Hero WOD multiple times as part of his training for his new TV show called The list of terminals. In the series, he plays a former Navy Seal officer who investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.
In an interview with Mens Health, Jared Shaw, a former SEAL and Pratt’s trainer, said the Hollywood star had to be in fighting shape, ready to do anything from sprinting with a heavy bag to dragging a body. So the best way to hit all those targets was to embrace the Hero WOD Murph.
Chris Pratt has done CrossFit Hero WOD Murph several times
In case you are unfamiliar with this, this is the prescribed workout for Murph.
- 1 mile run
- 100 pull-ups
- 200 push-ups
- 300 overhead squats
- 1 mile run
According to the official CrossFits platform, a good time for Murph is:
- Elite athlete 40 minutes or less
- Advanced athletes 40-50 minutes
- Intermediate 50-60 minutes
- Beginners 60 minutes is a good step
How to complete the CrossFit Hero WOD Murph?
Although at the Games and in sanctioned tournaments, training must be carried out in the prescribed order, you are not obliged to do so if you do not wish to. As Pratt did his Murph in the video above, he partitioned the exercise accordingly, which is highly recommended for beginners.
Hero WOD Murph: 6 Workout Tips From 6 Top CrossFit Gaming Athletes
Ben Dziwulski has previously written many different strategies on how to partition your Murph. Here are a few if you are interested:
CINDY
20 rounds of:
- 5 pull-ups
- 10 push-ups
- 15 overhead squats
Half Murph
- 800m. Course
- 10 rounds
- 10 pull-ups
- 20 push-ups
- 30 overhead squats
- 800m. Course
Honorable mention:
25 rounds of:
- 4 pull-ups
- 8 pumps
- 12 overhead squats
- 10 pull-ups
- 10 push-ups
- 10 pull-ups
- 30 overhead squats
Then 5 rounds of:
Read more: Murph Strategies Sheet Music Variations
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
