Entertainment
[CELEB] Park Jin-young is a singer, actor and idol in “Yumi’s Cells”
Singer and actor Park Jin-young is on a roll as Bobby the idol, and possibly the heartbreaker, in Season 2 of the original TV series Yumis Cells.
Based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same title by Lee Dong-geun, the story centers on an average woman in her thirties named Kim Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go-eun, and some 200 different cells residing in her brain. . . Each of the cells serves a different purpose, with some controlling its thoughts, some its emotions, and others its behavior.
Season 1 of the series revolved around Yumis’ relationship and breakup with her now ex-boyfriend Goo Woong, played by Ahn Bo-hyun.
In Season 2, Yumi finds a new romance with her co-worker Bobby, and a new chapter begins in her life as she quits her job to become a writer. Until episode 6, the relationship between Yumi and Bobby seems to be solid since Bobby, being the nice boy he pretends to be, supports Yumi in her new beginning and also meets her parents.
But things start to go wrong when Bobby is sent to the Jeju Island branch of the company in Episode 7. Yumi and Bobby find a way to make the long-distance relationship work, but a new intern named Da- eun, played by Shin Ye-eun, seems to shake things up again as she walks into Bobby’s life. The ending of Episode 8 shows Bobby’s cells dealing with an earthquake in their village as he sees Da-eun leaving, implying that Bobby may also have feelings for Da-eun.
Viewers are left on the edge of their seats as they wonder what will happen to the couple. If the series follows the plot of the webtoon, Yumi faces another breakup due to Bobby’s feelings towards Da-eun.
Yumis Cells has been widely hailed as a rare case of a well-made series able to meet the high expectations of fans of the original webtoon, mixing live action with 3D animated scenes to portray each character’s cells.
The actors’ natural demeanor that serves as a bridge between the animated and live-action scenes also receives compliments. Park, who originally appeared as the secondary character of Yumi’s co-worker, is now getting his share of the spotlight as Yumis’ seemingly perfect romantic boyfriend.
Park, who rose to prominence by juggling both his singing and acting careers, made his acting debut through a minor role on the KBS drama series Dream High 2 in January 2012, then as Jinyoung of boy band GOT7 in January. 2014. Park briefly starred in several roles on the small screen after his K-pop debut and began to pursue his acting career more actively from 2019, appearing as the protagonist for the first time in tvNs He is Psychometric (2019) in which he portrayed Lee An who possesses a psychometric ability to read people’s secrets. The actor went on to star in other tvN series When My Love Blooms (2020), The Devil Judge (2021) and now Yumis Cells. Parks’ advantage in the game is his delicacy in expressing his emotions, well suited to romantic genres.
He was also active as a member of GOT7, gaining popularity in Korea and overseas with hit songs such as A (2014), Just Right (2015), If You Do (2015), and Hard Carry (2016). ). Although the members parted ways in 2021 after their contracts with JYP Entertainment ended, the group has not technically disbanded and continues to be active as a group, having released their latest EP GOT7 in May this year. year.
Jinyoung (Jin-young Park)
Date of Birth: September 22, 1994
Zodiac sign: Virgin
Place of birth: Jinhae, South Gyeongsang
Beginning: January 2014 via boy band GOT7
Agency: BH Entertainment
Park Jin-young, or Jinyoung, made his singing debut as a member of JYP Entertainments boy group GOT7 in January 2014. He is a vocalist in GOT7, but he is also actively involved in composing choreography with fellow member Yugyeom , the main dancer of the group. band. Park is progressing in his acting career after his first starring role in the tvN series He’s Psychometric in 2019. Currently, he plays Bobby, Yumis’ boyfriend in the hit original TV series Yumis Cells.
This information was confirmed by BH Entertainment on June 29, 2022.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
Sources
2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/07/04/entertainment/television/CELEB/20220704161307693.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- “Like a Battlefield”: Witnesses Describe Terrifying Shots from the Highland Park Parade July 4, 2022
- Hashtag Trend July 4th Google removes abortion clinic visits from location history. A satellite for detecting emissions. AirTags help vehicle recovery July 4, 2022
- Actor’s third wife attacks him and actress with slipper after catching them red-handed in hotel room – Reuters July 4, 2022
- Table tennis frame market to witness significant incremental opportunity in 2028 – Indian Defense News July 4, 2022
- The Mexican army patrol attacked after arresting the suspects July 4, 2022