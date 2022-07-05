[CELEB] Park Jin-young is a singer, actor and idol in “Yumi’s Cells”

Singer and actor Park Jin-young is on a roll as Bobby the idol, and possibly the heartbreaker, in Season 2 of the original TV series Yumis Cells.

Based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same title by Lee Dong-geun, the story centers on an average woman in her thirties named Kim Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go-eun, and some 200 different cells residing in her brain. . . Each of the cells serves a different purpose, with some controlling its thoughts, some its emotions, and others its behavior.

Season 1 of the series revolved around Yumis’ relationship and breakup with her now ex-boyfriend Goo Woong, played by Ahn Bo-hyun.

In Season 2, Yumi finds a new romance with her co-worker Bobby, and a new chapter begins in her life as she quits her job to become a writer. Until episode 6, the relationship between Yumi and Bobby seems to be solid since Bobby, being the nice boy he pretends to be, supports Yumi in her new beginning and also meets her parents.

But things start to go wrong when Bobby is sent to the Jeju Island branch of the company in Episode 7. Yumi and Bobby find a way to make the long-distance relationship work, but a new intern named Da- eun, played by Shin Ye-eun, seems to shake things up again as she walks into Bobby’s life. The ending of Episode 8 shows Bobby’s cells dealing with an earthquake in their village as he sees Da-eun leaving, implying that Bobby may also have feelings for Da-eun.

Viewers are left on the edge of their seats as they wonder what will happen to the couple. If the series follows the plot of the webtoon, Yumi faces another breakup due to Bobby’s feelings towards Da-eun.

Yumis Cells has been widely hailed as a rare case of a well-made series able to meet the high expectations of fans of the original webtoon, mixing live action with 3D animated scenes to portray each character’s cells.

The actors’ natural demeanor that serves as a bridge between the animated and live-action scenes also receives compliments. Park, who originally appeared as the secondary character of Yumi’s co-worker, is now getting his share of the spotlight as Yumis’ seemingly perfect romantic boyfriend.

Park, who rose to prominence by juggling both his singing and acting careers, made his acting debut through a minor role on the KBS drama series Dream High 2 in January 2012, then as Jinyoung of boy band GOT7 in January. 2014. Park briefly starred in several roles on the small screen after his K-pop debut and began to pursue his acting career more actively from 2019, appearing as the protagonist for the first time in tvNs He is Psychometric (2019) in which he portrayed Lee An who possesses a psychometric ability to read people’s secrets. The actor went on to star in other tvN series When My Love Blooms (2020), The Devil Judge (2021) and now Yumis Cells. Parks’ advantage in the game is his delicacy in expressing his emotions, well suited to romantic genres.

He was also active as a member of GOT7, gaining popularity in Korea and overseas with hit songs such as A (2014), Just Right (2015), If You Do (2015), and Hard Carry (2016). ). Although the members parted ways in 2021 after their contracts with JYP Entertainment ended, the group has not technically disbanded and continues to be active as a group, having released their latest EP GOT7 in May this year. year.

Jinyoung (Jin-young Park)

Date of Birth: September 22, 1994

Zodiac sign: Virgin

Place of birth: Jinhae, South Gyeongsang

Beginning: January 2014 via boy band GOT7

Agency: BH Entertainment

Park Jin-young, or Jinyoung, made his singing debut as a member of JYP Entertainments boy group GOT7 in January 2014. He is a vocalist in GOT7, but he is also actively involved in composing choreography with fellow member Yugyeom , the main dancer of the group. band. Park is progressing in his acting career after his first starring role in the tvN series He’s Psychometric in 2019. Currently, he plays Bobby, Yumis’ boyfriend in the hit original TV series Yumis Cells.

This information was confirmed by BH Entertainment on June 29, 2022.

