Entertainment
Ready to celebrate America’s birthday? Here’s where you can enjoy fireworks in South Florida
MIAMI – In 2022, the party is back all over South Florida and in full force for the 4th of July holiday.
Here’s where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties:
Miami-Dade County:
Adventure :
Location: Country Club Drive, Aventura
Time: 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Bayfront Park:
Miami’s Big 4th of July Party
Location: Bayfront Park
Address: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida
Time 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
Coral gables:
Stars and Stripes BBQ
Location: Biltmore Hotel
Address: 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
Hialeah:
Independence Day Celebration
Location: Milander Park
Address: 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, Florida 33012
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Property:
Race to 4th
Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Address: 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, FL 33035
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Miami Beach (1):
Free Patriotic Concert
Location: Lummus Park
Address: 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Time: 8:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Miami Beach (2):
Fire the fourth
Location: In and around Miami Beach Bandshell
Address: 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Miami Gardens:
Drive-In Fireworks Show
Venue: Calder Casino
Address: 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
Time: 7:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
Miami Lakes:
4th of July concert and fireworks
Location: Veterans Park
Address: 15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Time: 6:30 p.m.
For more information. Click on here.
Miami Springs:
4th of July fireworks
Location: Miami Springs Golf and Country Club
Address: 650 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Time: 8:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Nikki Beach:
Cowboy Disco Celebration
Location: Nikki Beach
Address: 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Time: Doors open at 3:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Palmetto Bay:
Party in Palmetto Bay
Location: Palmetto Bay Town Hall
Address: 9705 East Hibiscus St.
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
Surfing side:
Location: Surfside Community Center
Address: 9301 Collins Avenue
Time: Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
The Miami wharf:
Starry awesome
Location: The Quay
Address: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130
Time: 12:00 p.m. (after 6:00 p.m., the place is strictly reserved for 21 years and over)
For more information, click here.
Tropical Park:
4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Tropical Park
Location: Tropical Park
Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
BROWARD COUNTY:
David:
Have fun at the 4th celebration
Location: Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex)
Address: 3801 S. Pine Island Road
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Fort Lauderdale:
4th of July show
Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach / Las Olas Oceanside Park
Address: 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Hallandal:
freedom day
Location: Gulfstream Park
Address: 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Hollywood:
Starry show
Location: Hollywood Beach Theater
Address: 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Time: 5:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Miramar:
4th of July celebration
Location: Miramar Regional Park
Address: 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Pembroke Pines:
Independence Day Celebration
Location: Pines Recreation Center
Address: 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Planting:
Independence Day Parade Concert and Fireworks
Location: Begins at West Broward Blvd. and NW 46th Ave. Ending at City Hall, Central Park Ball Fields (7:00 PM)
Address: Central Park Plantation, 9151 NW Second St.
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)
For more information, click here.
Pompano Beach:
4th of July fireworks
Location: Fisher Family Pier
Address: 222 N. Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Sunrise:
4th of July celebration
Venue: FLA Live Arena
Address: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323
Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
TAMARAC:
Patriotic Splash Swim Party
Location: Caporella Aquatic Complex
Address: 9300 NW 58th St, Tamarac, FL 33321
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
MONROE COUNTY:
Key Largo:
4th of July Parade and Picnic in Key Largo
Location: Key Largo Community Park
Address: 500 St Croix Pl, Key Largo, FL 33037
Time: 10:30 a.m.
For more information, click here.
Key West:
Fury’s 4th of July Celebration
Location: Fury Water Adventures Key West | Key West, Florida
Address: 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
For information. Click on here.
