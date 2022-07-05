Ready to celebrate America’s birthday? Here’s where you can enjoy fireworks in South Florida





MIAMI – In 2022, the party is back all over South Florida and in full force for the 4th of July holiday. Here’s where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties: Miami-Dade County: Adventure :

Location: Country Club Drive, Aventura

Time: 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Bayfront Park:

Miami’s Big 4th of July Party

Location: Bayfront Park

Address: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida

Time 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)

For more information, click here. Coral gables:

Stars and Stripes BBQ

Location: Biltmore Hotel

Address: 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)

For more information, click here. Hialeah: Independence Day Celebration

Location: Milander Park

Address: 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, Florida 33012

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Property: Race to 4th

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Address: 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, FL 33035

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Miami Beach (1): Free Patriotic Concert

Location: Lummus Park

Address: 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Time: 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here. Miami Beach (2): Fire the fourth

Location: In and around Miami Beach Bandshell

Address: 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here. Miami Gardens: Drive-In Fireworks Show

Venue: Calder Casino

Address: 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)

For more information, click here. Miami Lakes: 4th of July concert and fireworks

Location: Veterans Park

Address: 15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Time: 6:30 p.m.

For more information. Click on here. Miami Springs: 4th of July fireworks

Location: Miami Springs Golf and Country Club

Address: 650 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Time: 8:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Nikki Beach: Cowboy Disco Celebration

Location: Nikki Beach

Address: 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Time: Doors open at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Palmetto Bay: Party in Palmetto Bay

Location: Palmetto Bay Town Hall

Address: 9705 East Hibiscus St.

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)

For more information, click here. Surfing side: Location: Surfside Community Center

Address: 9301 Collins Avenue

Time: Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. The Miami wharf: Starry awesome

Location: The Quay

Address: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130

Time: 12:00 p.m. (after 6:00 p.m., the place is strictly reserved for 21 years and over)

For more information, click here. Tropical Park: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Tropical Park

Location: Tropical Park

Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. BROWARD COUNTY: David: Have fun at the 4th celebration

Location: Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex)

Address: 3801 S. Pine Island Road

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale: 4th of July show

Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach / Las Olas Oceanside Park

Address: 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here. Hallandal: freedom day

Location: Gulfstream Park

Address: 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Hollywood: Starry show

Location: Hollywood Beach Theater

Address: 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Miramar: 4th of July celebration

Location: Miramar Regional Park

Address: 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Pembroke Pines: Independence Day Celebration

Location: Pines Recreation Center

Address: 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. Planting: Independence Day Parade Concert and Fireworks

Location: Begins at West Broward Blvd. and NW 46th Ave. Ending at City Hall, Central Park Ball Fields (7:00 PM)

Address: Central Park Plantation, 9151 NW Second St.

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.)

For more information, click here. Pompano Beach: 4th of July fireworks

Location: Fisher Family Pier

Address: 222 N. Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here. Sunrise: 4th of July celebration

Venue: FLA Live Arena

Address: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here. TAMARAC: Patriotic Splash Swim Party

Location: Caporella Aquatic Complex

Address: 9300 NW 58th St, Tamarac, FL 33321

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, click here. MONROE COUNTY: Key Largo: 4th of July Parade and Picnic in Key Largo

Location: Key Largo Community Park

Address: 500 St Croix Pl, Key Largo, FL 33037

Time: 10:30 a.m.

For more information, click here. Key West: Fury’s 4th of July Celebration

Location: Fury Water Adventures Key West | Key West, Florida

Address: 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For information. Click on here. CBS Miami Team The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSMiami.com.

