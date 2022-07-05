The Boys parody Supernatural with Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy





The boys cleverly referenced actor Jensen Ackles’ role as Dean Winchester in the dark fantasy television series, Supernatural. On social media, Prime Video posted a photo of The boys Season 3’s main trio of Soldier Boy, Billy Butcher, and Hughie Campbell standing in front of an open chest. “There’s a Winchester in that trunk but that’s not the type you are [thinking]”, read the caption. Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, commented, “I see what you did there … and I like it. Related: The Boys’ Actual Heroism Party Looks Like A Devilish Good Time (VIDEO) The post referred to the fictional Winchester family of the Supernatural series. The best-known Winchesters were the show’s main sibling duo, Sam Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki, and Dean Winchester, played by Ackles. The Winchester brothers were monster hunters, who tracked down and hunted supernatural creatures that posed a threat to humans. Due to their dangerous work, they stored an arsenal of weapons and special trinkets in the trunk of Dean’s car. Showrunner Eric Kripke previously revealed that he wanted Padalecki to join his former co-star Ackles for The boys. “I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat,” he said. Although he wanted a reunion between the Winchester brothers, Kripke thought Padalecki was already busy running his farm in Texas, where he lives with his wife and their three children. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Cordell Walker in The CW’s western drama series reboot in 2021. Walker, Texas Rangerwhich was renewed for a third season in March 2022. Related: The Deep Outtakes Even Have The Boys Admitting Chace Crawford Is Absolutely Fantastic Although Padalecki may not come The boys soon, Kripke claimed another Supernatural The star was in early talks for an appearance in the dark superhero satire. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a huge fan of [The Boys], so him and I are talking,” Kripke said. “We’re trying to come up with something for season 4. Nothing’s finalized yet, but him and I are talking and emailing and seeing if we can make it work. with his busy schedule. So stay tuned.” This season of The boys received overwhelmingly positive reception, earning a near-perfect 97% review score on all Rotten Tomatoes reviews. As for audience reception, the reviews as a whole boast an audience score of 82% at the time of writing.

The boys Season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video, with the season finale slated to premiere on July 8. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

