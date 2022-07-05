Kendall Jenner wears baby blue bikini in the Hamptons: Photo – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: AM/SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner working on her tan. The model, 25, posted a sizzling selfie of herself rocking a sky blue bikini as she caught some rays in the Hamptons on Sunday, July 3. She didn’t tag any brand on the girly two-piece which featured ruffles and a pointelle design with embroidery, and a small pink detail on the bottom. Just a beach towel and a book could be spotted in the photo, which did not include her face. More about Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner hot as hell pic.twitter.com/FoFbsB1hsq kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) July 3, 2022 The Kardashians on Hulu star is in the Hamptons, NY with Devin Booker, 25. The two reportedly split at the end of June 2022 after just over two years of dating, however, the relationship appears to be on the mend with their recent trip. Kendall and the Phoenix Suns star were spotted stocking up on groceries at McNamaras liquor store in Bridgehampton on July 1, including her very own 818 tequila and a case of Whispering Angel rosé wine. The pair arrived via a black SUV around 5 p.m. EST to go shopping, and a source said there was no PDA, but they both seemed to be in good spirits. Just days after the reported split, the track star was spotted with Devin in Malibu at the ultra-private Soho Houses Beach. The pair wore sunglasses as they dined at the members-only club on June 26, apparently in a bid to keep a low profile. Stars Wearing Red, White, and Blue Bikinis: 4th of July Photos of Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian, and More HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Kendall initiated the split, feeling that Devin wasn’t as serious as she was about the relationship, especially after she took him on as a date with her sister. Kourtney Kardashians wedding in Portofino, Italy. The NBA player is now doing everything he can to seduce the model, and even has an idea in mind. He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu, he came back to woo her as they had just met. It seems her breakup with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with her head, but it definitely got her attention, the insider told HL. A lot of people in his world predict he’s going to pop the question because he doesn’t want to lose it, they added. Related link Related: Kendall Jenners’ Boyfriend: All About Her Ex Devin Booker and Their Heartbreaking Split

