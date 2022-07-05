Co Armagh teacher tried to cover up helping GCSE students cheat by writing threatening letters to ‘men in balaclavas’, court heard

A maths teacher and deputy head of a secondary school in Co Armagh has tried to cover up that he helped pupils cheat in GCSEs by writing threatening letters to colleagues, the Education Authority and the Schools Board Catholics upheld, a court heard.

atrick Hollywood warned of violence in part of the correspondence, saying he had the full support of local IRA volunteers, a Newry Crown Court judge heard.

Hollywood (41) said that if they make the wrong decision, you will get a visit to your house from men in balaclavas who will make sure you listen.

Citing one of the letters, QC prosecutor Ciaran Murphy told the court how Hollywood wrote there would be direct violence against you and your children. Don’t consider this an unnecessary threat. We know exactly who you are and where you live and know that you are able to respond fully to our requests. Your life and safety and those of your children depend on it.

Hollywood, of Upper Fathom Road in Newry, was a teacher and vice-principal at St Patrick’s High School in Keady.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of threatening death, six of harassment, four of attempted intimidation and a single count of forgery and causing another person to fear that violence would be used against him, all committed between December 31, 2016 and December 1, 2018.

The teacher-turned-bully admitted to harassing the school’s former principal, Pat McGuckian, who resigned in April 2018, citing what she described as “a vicious campaign of bullying and harassment after having received a series of malicious and anonymous letters since January 2017. .

While some of the victims sat in the public gallery and others watched the hearing via video link, Mr Murphy explained that in January 2017 then-director Mr McGuckian began receiving anonymous letters. These were signed by your loyal but concerned staff and the Irish National Teachers’ Association which they say has become more threatening and intimidating over time.

Later that year, Ms. McGuckian, Hollywood and a third teacher were sanctioned by the CEA and CCMS for cheating on exams, but these sanctions, which would have ended Hollywood’s career, have been appealed.

Mr Murphy told Judge Gordon Kerr QC that if the appeals were not heard and decided the penalties would be removed. So, by writing the threatening letters, including letters to himself, Hollywood had embarked on a complex and sophisticated plan to put itself in the position of now being a victim.

In addition to writing to Ms. McGuckian, Hollywood had also written to the CCMS Human Resources Manager, the Executive Director of CCEA and their colleagues where he threatened to put your life and that of your family in grave danger. underestimate this letter.

One of the victims, the court heard, was Hollywood’s own attorney representing him in his disciplinary proceedings.

Describing how some of the letters referred to the IRA, Mr Murphy pointed out that of course the involvement of a paramilitary organization with a history of serious crime and violence in NI has its own implications for victims.

He revealed that such was their fear, one victim took leave in Europe while another resigned from his post and left the country, adding that reports and statements on the impact of victims make grim reading .

Arrested and questioned, Hollywood initially refused to answer police questions, but officers inquired and discovered a laptop hidden in his parents’ house where many of the letters he claimed to have received were found. .

Hollywood claimed that after receiving the letters, he typed them despite having access to a fully functional printer and copier.

The police and cybercrime investigation established that the defendant was responsible, Mr Murphy said, adding that it was not until all the forensic and computer evidence was obtained that Hollywood finally admitted his guilt. .

Defense QC Charles McKay revealed that amid what he said was a toxic culture at school, cheating effectively amounted to some children being given the answers to certain test questions.

Although he said his instructions remained that Hollywood maintained he wrote some of the initial anonymous letters to Ms McGuckian and received letters that threatened him and his children, Mr Murphy said that Crowns’ position was always that Hollywood wrote all the letters in order to cover their tracks and deflect blame from themselves.

Mr McKay argued there was clear medical evidence that at the time Hollywood was suffering from a schizophrenic state and delusional behavior.

But as Judge Kerr told him, the evidence showed he was thinking clearly and taking action to try to disguise his activities, which would suggest he knew his activity was both wrongful and illegal.

Releasing Hollywood on bail until Friday, Judge Kerr warned the detention threshold had been reached.