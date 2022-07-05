Connect with us

5 Best Actors Who Could Play Doctor Doom

The arrival of Jean Krasinski as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, was a welcome sight. Fans had been pushing for Krasinski to play Richards for years, and they finally got their wish by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Whether Krasinski will continue to play Mr. Fantastic remains to be seen, but somewhere in the Marvel Multiverse there is a Fantastic Four, which means there must be a Doctor Doom as well.



Doom has been adapted for the screen three times in the past 20 years: The Fantastic Four(2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007), and the reboot Fant4stic (2015). None were particularly well received (although Julien McMahon does its best). Plus, Doctor Doom is an incredibly complex character who’s proven to be good, bad, and everything in between.

Viggo Mortensen

Mortensen is the oldest entry on the list at 63. 20 years ago he probably would have made an incredible cast. But Mortensen looks good for his age, his role as Aragorn has made him capable of pulling off his own stunts and action sequences, although at 63 it’s unclear how much he’d make as Doom. .

With Mortensen doing his iconic role in the the Lord of the Ringstrilogy, he will have no problem grasping the concept and mastery of Doctor Doom’s sorcery. Mortensen has been nominated for three Oscars, so it’s safe to say he’ll be able to bring the wisdom and wits behind Doom’s iconic mask.

Jon Hamm

Hamm has a long list of accredited roles ranging from simple comedy to serious menacing roles, the most famous of which is that of Don Draper in Mad Men. Focusing on this role, Don Draper is a character Hamm could easily tap into to help him become Doom.

He has no difficulty demonstrating a strong, confident and charismatic character. Doctor Doom is, of course, full of himself and believes himself to be a god-level being. He is also the king of Latveria, Hamm would fit perfectly into this dominant role, where his presence would divert all attention to him.


Cillian Murphy

The Irish actor has experience playing comic book villains in a menacing way, as he played the Scarecrow in batman begins (2005). However, Murphy’s most prominent role is as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders in the series of the same name.

As Tommy Shelby, Cillian Murphy is able to show off her skills as a complex character who could be absolutely menacing but also evoke feelings of sadness from the audience. For example, you know what they are doing is wrong, but you still feel sorry for them. Tommy Shelby is by no means a “good” person, but you always find yourself supporting him.

Alexander Skarsgard

By far the most physically imposing actor on this list, Skarsgård is 6’4″ tall and has had several roles where he had to be in peak physical condition, such as The Legend of Tarzan (2016) and, more recently, The man from the north (2022).

The Swedish actor certainly looks like a Victor von Doom, and his acting, in terms of action, is very well done. Doctor Doom is known for his wits and sorcery, but his armor also allows him to take on some of Marvel’s mightiest heroes in physical combat.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Coster-Waldau helped craft one of the most divisive characters of television’s last decade, perhaps even two decades, in Jaime Lannister. On the line between good and evil, Lannister wants to be good, he wants to do good, but he is not afraid to do evil to achieve what he needs, what he wants and to protect those he he likes.

There may not be a character as complex and torn apart as Jaime Lannister, so if Coster-Waldau can channel that into someone as complex as Doctor Doom, he could become one of the best villains in the game. history of Marvel. Doctor Doom deserves it, and there’s no reason Coster-Waldau can’t deliver that performance.

