Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn breaks down Eddie Muson’s death – and how he could return





Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 was released with a bang in an epic two-hour, 20-minute finale episode. Not everyone made it out alive, however, and one departing star has opened up about his fate on the Netflix show. Warning! We’re going to be getting into spoiler territory from now on, so if you haven’t seen the Stranger Things season 4 finale yet, don’t read on. The ending of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 featured a heroic moment for Eddie Munson. The student-turned-fugitive was an integral part of the plan to bring down Vecna. In the finale, he and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) head to the Upside Down to distract the protesters while Nancy, Steve, and Robin try to find Vecna’s body. Things start to go awry when the Bats infiltrate the trailer Dustin and Eddie are hiding in, and Eddie decides to be a hero and distracts them. They swarm on him and he bleeds into Dustin’s arms after being hurt too much from the assault. Actor Joseph Quinn has shared a glimpse of his character’s death, revealing he’s bracing for the backlash from fans. “I’ve been texting the Duffers off and on during the break period and yes, we’re getting ready,” he told the Los Angeles Times (opens in a new tab). “There’s a beginning, middle and end to every character’s arc, and I feel incredibly touched by the reception Eddie has received, how inviting they have been. There’s a lot of devotion to the show and its characters.” He added: “It’s humbling and something I never expected to feel.” Quinn explained that it wasn’t until he landed the role that he found out about his character’s fate. The Duffer Brothers sent him the final script and he immediately worked on his guitar skills. In an interview with RadioTimes.com (opens in a new tab), the Eddie star shared how much he would love to return to the role. Asked how this could happen, he said: “I don’t know, I was thinking…me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could [come back]. Maybe I’d be a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something if there could be room for something a little supernatural.” While it would be great to see him again for Stranger Things season 5, he admitted he thinks the character’s story has come to a satisfying end. “I suspect Eddie did what he had to do for the Brothers,” he added. If you still want more Stranger Things? Check out our guide to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Easter Eggs, as well as who dies in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

