Trash America on Abortion, Slavery, Donald Trump
Hollywood celebrities shrugged off any sense of patriotism this 4th of July and used Independence Day weekend to trash the United States as an oppressive country where women can’t get abortions, racism is endemic and former President Donald Trump is still a free man and on the loose.
Stars such as Barbra Streisand, Jessica Chastain, Bette Midler, Ron Perlman and Rob Reiner have taken turns bashing the country and mocking the idea of ”independence”. Their anger comes at a time when the left is promoting the mass rejection of July 4, as well as with the belief that the United States and its founding institutions – especially the Supreme Court – are illegitimate.
Barbra Streisand helped lead the charge, sounding the alarm on Trump saying that “our democratic republic remains in danger” because of the former president.
On this July 4, our democratic republic remains in danger from the authoritarian right led by Donald Trump and his Big Lie propaganda about the 2020 election.
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 4, 2022
Jessica Chastain was clearly upset by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wadeand used the 4th of July to point, presumably, to America.
Happy Independence Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq
—Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022
by Disney Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler has also expressed her unwillingness to celebrate the 4th of July due to the deer reversal.
– betmitter (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2022
ABC Scandal star Kerry Washington cast doubt on July 4 by invoking slavery. Ancient Saturday Night Live Star Leslie Jones also spoke about slavery and said “this is not the land of the free”.
#4July2022. The day when the United States will have been an independent nation as long as slavery lasted on its soil. https://t.co/woxKLDS7KF
— Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) July 4, 2022
i said what i said #happybacktoslaveryday pic.twitter.com/mH2SOl1L2a
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 4, 2022
Anti-Trump activist Rob Reiner described July 4 as “a weird thing to celebrate.”
On this 4, a majority of Americans may think independence is a weird thing to celebrate. The ugly rise of authoritarianism has sunk its hooks into our democracy. But if we want our Union to be more perfect, we must keep fighting! VOTE!!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 4, 2022
from TBS Full frontal with Samantha Bee used on July 4 to criticize the Supreme Court’s overturning of deer.
Happy Independence Day to all women who can live the life they want through an abortion.
– Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 4, 2022
star trek veteran George Takei has expressed reservations about the July 4 celebration.
Already torn about what the 4th of July means this year TBH.
—George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 1, 2022
NBC The west wing actor Josh Malina sarcastically wished his followers a happy 4th of July.
Happy 4th of July to those who (do not observe) (what is happening in our country)!
– (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 4, 2022
Hellboy Star Ron Perlman found little to celebrate on the 4th of July.
What a weird feeling, waking up on the 4th of July en route to having so much of our independence snatched away. For those fellow travelers feeling a bit empty today, it’s not just you.
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 4, 2022
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander supported the opinion.
Thanks Ron, right there with you. https://t.co/2xQ1u06sW3
— Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 4, 2022
from Amazon Disaster Star and comedian Rob Delaney used the 4th of July to argue in favor of the Supreme Court wrap-up. “We are going to obstruct this court,” he said.
Happy 4th. This is my message for @TheRock & America. pic.twitter.com/gL5JGoYshi
— Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) July 4, 2022
Well done Excellent chef host Padma Lakshmi used the hashtag #notahappy4th.
🇺🇸 #notahappy4th pic.twitter.com/4P4nN8w9GU
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 4, 2022
Follow David Ng on Twitter@HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/07/04/hollywood-celebrities-reject-july-4-trash-america-over-abortion-slavery-donald-trump/
