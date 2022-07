Ipswich actor Ricardo P Lloyd will present a documentary on Radio 4

Published:

11:00 a.m. July 4, 2022



Updated:

4:29 PM July 4, 2022

An Ipswich-born actor will present his first radio documentary, which explores the struggles and structural barriers for black people in the UK theatre, TV and film industry. Ricardo P Lloyd’s work will premiere on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 18. In the documentary titled My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd, the up-and-coming British actor examines his own journey, inspirations and aspirations. Throughout the programme, Mr Lloyd interviewed leaders and media personalities including Dr Clive Nwonka, Lecturer at UCL’s Institute for Advanced Study, actor Tobi Bakare, Clint Dyer, Deputy Artistic Director of the Royal National Theater and actor Aml Ameen. A common theme that emerges throughout the documentary is the journey from the UK to the US for black actors seeking greater opportunities in their careers.









Ricardo P Lloyd, the author of a radio documentary called My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd’

– Credit: Tamzin Morris Mr Lloyd, who has considered the transition himself, and his guests discuss the UK’s position in the global media ecosystem and how it can foster a better environment for retaining black talent. Ricardo P Lloyd, the author of the radio documentary, said: I was very bold in speaking out about issues of race and representation in the industry in the UK because I felt I had no other choice but to approach them. Rather than wait until I’m older and more established to express myself, I’m risking my own career in hopes that it will inspire and empower future generations. I have personally encountered many obstacles, some known and some unknown.” Lloyd had a passion for acting at a young age, often doing impersonations ranging from conductor to Bob Marley, and was inspired by trailblazer Sidney Poitier to pursue his talent in college. Despite frustrating stereotypes and prejudice, Lloyd is a rising star in British theater and was named one of The Voice’s Top 20 to watch in 2020. Lioyd said: I hope this documentary not only sheds light on the challenges that many people of color face on a daily basis, but that those in positions of power respond with real, tangible change. I want to see the industry celebrate black talent instead of excluding actors. Representation at all levels should be the goal, not just symbolic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ipswichstar.co.uk/news/ricardo-p-lloyd-documentary-bbc-radio-4-9117464 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos