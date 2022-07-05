Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday at the British F1 GP and kisses Lewis Hamilton

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday and the actor marked the occasion with a visit to the British Formula 1 Grand Prix race at Silverstone Circuit. The British GP is one of the oldest and most prestigious motor races in the world and one of the 22 rounds of the Formula 1 world championship. Tom not only attended the race but also spent time with the pilots and their families. Read also : Tom Cruise is proof that fame can be found

In photos posted by the official F1 Instagram account, Tom can be seen in the paddock waving to a cheering crowd and waving to them just before the race. In another set of photos released after the end of the race, Tom is seen in the pit lane hugging British driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished third in Sunday’s race. In other images, the actor cheered on winner Carlos Sainz Jr.

Tom Cruise watches Antonio Perez and Anthony Hamilton – the fathers of drivers Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton – celebrate (Picture: Instagram/F1).

In a heartwarming photo, Tom also smiled as Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s dads bonded after the win. The actor also took selfies with fans and interacted with a few of them on the sidelines of the race as well. Sharing photos of Tom on Instagram, the official F1 account borrowed the iconic line from his film Top Gun as the caption: We crave it, crave speed.

Tom Cruise before the Formula One British Grand Prix race at Silverstone Circuit (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers).(REUTERS)

Tom was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 cult classic. one of the best action movies of recent times. It is also a huge success at the box office. Having knocked over $1 billion at the box office, it’s currently the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Next year, Tom will be reprising another of his fan-favorite characters – Ethan Hunt, as he returns to the Mission Impossible franchise with his latest offering Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film is set for release on July 14, 2023.