Expresso Hollywood News Update at 6:30 p.m. July 4, 2022

Let’s start today’s newsletter with news about Minions: The Rise of Gru. Families went crazy for Minions this weekend at the movies. The film earned approximately $108.5 million in ticket sales from 4,391 screens in North America. By the end of the holiday on Monday, July 4, it will likely have grossed over $127.9 million. The film became the biggest ever opening for the July 4 holiday weekend, a record previously held by Transformers: Dark of the Moon which grossed $115.9 million in its first four days in 2011. Including international projections, where Minions: The Rise of Gru is operating in 61 markets, its worldwide revenue is $202.2 million.

“Meanwhile, actress Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday as a married woman on Saturday. The Freaky Friday star said she was the luckiest woman alive in an Instagram post Friday that featured her with the financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiancé.

Lohan said in the post, I’m amazed you’re my husband, adding that every woman should feel like this every day. The couple announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there was a wedding, but no details were provided. While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for a smart businessman and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. ”

In other news, Amazon Prime Videos The Terminal List features Chris Pratt in a never-before-seen avatar. In the series, the actor plays a Navy SEAL named Lieutenant Commander James Reece. In a new video recently shared by the platform streaming, Pratt is seen in conversation with Sidharth Malhotra, whose Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.In the film, Malhotra starred as Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life during the 1999 Kargil War.

He told Pratt everything that helped make Shershaah as authentic as possible. He also talked about filming in Kargil and the sense of responsibility he felt as soon as he put on the Indian Army uniform. ”

Moving on, Marvel Studios is apparently on the hunt for a new Wolverine after Hugh Jackman’s iconic portrayal and if reports are to be believed, actor Taron Egerton could be the man for the job. The Rocketman actor recently shared that he had a meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige for the same and fans can expect an announcement soon.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role as Eggsy in the first two Kingsman films and for playing Elton John in Rocketman, has been a top contender for the role of Wolverine in the MCU for years. He said, I don’t think it would be wrong to say that I would be excited but also worried. ”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruises’ stardom, which he has maintained for over four extraordinary decades, was further cemented a few weeks ago with the release of Top Gun: Maverick. The film proved that Cruise is still a big box office draw, especially when playing iconic characters in large-scale shows. Maverick has since become the biggest hit of the year, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and setting the stage for the next two years of Cruises’ career, with sequel Mission: Impossible films to be released. It hasn’t always been easy for Cruise, but thanks to a carefully crafted past decade, both professionally and personally, the actor has managed to reach greater heights than probably any 60-year-old star.

“British stars Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell have joined the cast of Lean on Pete filmmaker Andrew Haighs’ upcoming film, Strangers. According to Variety, the film is loosely based on an award-winning novel by Japanese screenwriter and novelist Taichi Yamada.

The story follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his nearly empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that changes the rhythm of his daily life. Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin produce for Blueprint, along with Sarah Harvey. DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are supervising the film for Searchlight.

Meanwhile, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Hollywood star Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as scientist Jane Foster. Natalie will also be seen as the Mighty Thor in the new film.

During the global virtual press conference held recently, Natalie expressed her excitement about joining the Marvel world. Waititi said: “It’s great to see Natalie in a way we didn’t expect.” He’s such a great actor, and in keeping with reinventing this franchise over and over again, we didn’t want to go back to see him in the same role. We don’t want to see her just being a scientist on Earth waiting for Thor. ”

Finally, Ms. Marvel teamed up with Captain America, who even declared her the Avenger, much to our teenage superhero’s delight. And all this before they even appeared together in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka Falcon, returned in his new superhero avatar as Captain America in a special video segment that aired recently on the Disney Cruise Line. He’s in his full Cap costume that he got from the Wakandans. This is the final appearance of Anthony, who officially wielded the vibranium shield in the 2021 Marvel web series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam was handed over the torch by Steve Rogers after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

